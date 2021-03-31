Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd., Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd., BioBag International A.S.

“

The report titled Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Biodegradable Mulch Films market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Biodegradable Mulch Films market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Biodegradable Mulch Films market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Biodegradable Mulch Films market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Biodegradable Mulch Films report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Biodegradable Mulch Films report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Biodegradable Mulch Films market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Biodegradable Mulch Films market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Biodegradable Mulch Films market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Biodegradable Mulch Films market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Biodegradable Mulch Films market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd., Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd., BioBag International A.S., AEP Industries Inc., RKW SE, BASF, Armando Alvarez, Novamont, British Polythene Industries PLC., Ab Rani PlastOy

Market Segmentation by Product: Thermoplastic Starch (TPS)

Starch Blended with Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Starch Blended with Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

Aliphatic-aromatic Copolyesters (AAC)

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Fruits & Vegetables

Grains & Oilseeds

Flowers & Plants



The Biodegradable Mulch Films Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Biodegradable Mulch Films market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Biodegradable Mulch Films market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Biodegradable Mulch Films market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Biodegradable Mulch Films industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Biodegradable Mulch Films market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Biodegradable Mulch Films market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biodegradable Mulch Films market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Biodegradable Mulch Films Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Thermoplastic Starch (TPS)

1.2.3 Starch Blended with Polylactic Acid (PLA)

1.2.4 Starch Blended with Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

1.2.5 Aliphatic-aromatic Copolyesters (AAC)

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Fruits & Vegetables

1.3.3 Grains & Oilseeds

1.3.4 Flowers & Plants

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Biodegradable Mulch Films Industry Trends

2.4.2 Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Drivers

2.4.3 Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Challenges

2.4.4 Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Restraints

3 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales

3.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Biodegradable Mulch Films Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Biodegradable Mulch Films Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Biodegradable Mulch Films Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Biodegradable Mulch Films Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Biodegradable Mulch Films Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Biodegradable Mulch Films Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Biodegradable Mulch Films Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Biodegradable Mulch Films Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Biodegradable Mulch Films Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Biodegradable Mulch Films Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd.

12.1.1 Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd. Corporation Information

12.1.2 Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd. Overview

12.1.3 Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd. Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd. Biodegradable Mulch Films Products and Services

12.1.5 Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd. Biodegradable Mulch Films SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd. Recent Developments

12.2 Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd.

12.2.1 Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd. Overview

12.2.3 Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd. Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd. Biodegradable Mulch Films Products and Services

12.2.5 Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd. Biodegradable Mulch Films SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd. Recent Developments

12.3 BioBag International A.S.

12.3.1 BioBag International A.S. Corporation Information

12.3.2 BioBag International A.S. Overview

12.3.3 BioBag International A.S. Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 BioBag International A.S. Biodegradable Mulch Films Products and Services

12.3.5 BioBag International A.S. Biodegradable Mulch Films SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 BioBag International A.S. Recent Developments

12.4 AEP Industries Inc.

12.4.1 AEP Industries Inc. Corporation Information

12.4.2 AEP Industries Inc. Overview

12.4.3 AEP Industries Inc. Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 AEP Industries Inc. Biodegradable Mulch Films Products and Services

12.4.5 AEP Industries Inc. Biodegradable Mulch Films SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 AEP Industries Inc. Recent Developments

12.5 RKW SE

12.5.1 RKW SE Corporation Information

12.5.2 RKW SE Overview

12.5.3 RKW SE Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 RKW SE Biodegradable Mulch Films Products and Services

12.5.5 RKW SE Biodegradable Mulch Films SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 RKW SE Recent Developments

12.6 BASF

12.6.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.6.2 BASF Overview

12.6.3 BASF Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 BASF Biodegradable Mulch Films Products and Services

12.6.5 BASF Biodegradable Mulch Films SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.7 Armando Alvarez

12.7.1 Armando Alvarez Corporation Information

12.7.2 Armando Alvarez Overview

12.7.3 Armando Alvarez Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Armando Alvarez Biodegradable Mulch Films Products and Services

12.7.5 Armando Alvarez Biodegradable Mulch Films SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Armando Alvarez Recent Developments

12.8 Novamont

12.8.1 Novamont Corporation Information

12.8.2 Novamont Overview

12.8.3 Novamont Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Novamont Biodegradable Mulch Films Products and Services

12.8.5 Novamont Biodegradable Mulch Films SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Novamont Recent Developments

12.9 British Polythene Industries PLC.

12.9.1 British Polythene Industries PLC. Corporation Information

12.9.2 British Polythene Industries PLC. Overview

12.9.3 British Polythene Industries PLC. Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 British Polythene Industries PLC. Biodegradable Mulch Films Products and Services

12.9.5 British Polythene Industries PLC. Biodegradable Mulch Films SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 British Polythene Industries PLC. Recent Developments

12.10 Ab Rani PlastOy

12.10.1 Ab Rani PlastOy Corporation Information

12.10.2 Ab Rani PlastOy Overview

12.10.3 Ab Rani PlastOy Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Ab Rani PlastOy Biodegradable Mulch Films Products and Services

12.10.5 Ab Rani PlastOy Biodegradable Mulch Films SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Ab Rani PlastOy Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Biodegradable Mulch Films Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Biodegradable Mulch Films Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Biodegradable Mulch Films Production Mode & Process

13.4 Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Biodegradable Mulch Films Sales Channels

13.4.2 Biodegradable Mulch Films Distributors

13.5 Biodegradable Mulch Films Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”