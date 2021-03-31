Bio-imaging Market overview, Ongoing Trends, Latest Advancement and Demand 2021 to 2027 | BioClinica, Bracco Imaging, FONAR Corporation
The report titled Global Bio-imaging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bio-imaging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bio-imaging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bio-imaging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bio-imaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bio-imaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bio-imaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bio-imaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bio-imaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bio-imaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bio-imaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bio-imaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: BioClinica, Bracco Imaging, FONAR Corporation, Bayer HealthCare, Medtronic, Digirad Corporation, Esaote, Hitachi Medical, Gamma Medica, GE Healthcare, Positron Corporation, Philips Healthcare, SonoSite, Siemens Healthcare, Shimadzu, Canon Medical Systems
Market Segmentation by Product: X-ray Radiography
Medical Ultrasonography or Ultrasound
Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Elastography
Other
Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital
Clinic
Other
The Bio-imaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bio-imaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bio-imaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Bio-imaging market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bio-imaging industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Bio-imaging market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Bio-imaging market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bio-imaging market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Bio-imaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 X-ray Radiography
1.2.3 Medical Ultrasonography or Ultrasound
1.2.4 Magnetic Resonance Imaging
1.2.5 Elastography
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Bio-imaging Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Clinic
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Market Perspective
2.1 Global Bio-imaging Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global Bio-imaging Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global Bio-imaging Sales (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Bio-imaging Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global Bio-imaging Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Bio-imaging Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Bio-imaging Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global Bio-imaging Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Bio-imaging Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Global Top Bio-imaging Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.5 Bio-imaging Industry Trends
2.5.1 Bio-imaging Market Trends
2.5.2 Bio-imaging Market Drivers
2.5.3 Bio-imaging Market Challenges
2.5.4 Bio-imaging Market Restraints
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Bio-imaging Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global Bio-imaging Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Bio-imaging Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Bio-imaging Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Bio-imaging by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Bio-imaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top Bio-imaging Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Bio-imaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Bio-imaging Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Bio-imaging as of 2020)
3.4 Global Bio-imaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Bio-imaging Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Bio-imaging Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Bio-imaging Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Bio-imaging Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Bio-imaging Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Bio-imaging Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Bio-imaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Bio-imaging Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Bio-imaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Bio-imaging Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Bio-imaging Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Bio-imaging Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Bio-imaging Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Bio-imaging Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Bio-imaging Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Bio-imaging Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Bio-imaging Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Bio-imaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Bio-imaging Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Bio-imaging Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Bio-imaging Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Bio-imaging Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America Bio-imaging Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Bio-imaging Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Bio-imaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America Bio-imaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Bio-imaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Bio-imaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America Bio-imaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Bio-imaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Bio-imaging Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Bio-imaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America Bio-imaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Bio-imaging Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe Bio-imaging Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Bio-imaging Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Bio-imaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe Bio-imaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Bio-imaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Bio-imaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe Bio-imaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Bio-imaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Bio-imaging Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Bio-imaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe Bio-imaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Bio-imaging Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Bio-imaging Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Bio-imaging Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Bio-imaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Bio-imaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Bio-imaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Bio-imaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Bio-imaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Bio-imaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia Pacific Bio-imaging Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Bio-imaging Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Bio-imaging Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Bio-imaging Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America Bio-imaging Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Bio-imaging Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Bio-imaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America Bio-imaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Bio-imaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Bio-imaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America Bio-imaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Bio-imaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Bio-imaging Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Bio-imaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America Bio-imaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-imaging Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-imaging Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-imaging Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-imaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-imaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-imaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Bio-imaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-imaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-imaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East and Africa Bio-imaging Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-imaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-imaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 U.A.E
11 Company Profiles
11.1 BioClinica
11.1.1 BioClinica Corporation Information
11.1.2 BioClinica Overview
11.1.3 BioClinica Bio-imaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 BioClinica Bio-imaging Products and Services
11.1.5 BioClinica Bio-imaging SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 BioClinica Recent Developments
11.2 Bracco Imaging
11.2.1 Bracco Imaging Corporation Information
11.2.2 Bracco Imaging Overview
11.2.3 Bracco Imaging Bio-imaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Bracco Imaging Bio-imaging Products and Services
11.2.5 Bracco Imaging Bio-imaging SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Bracco Imaging Recent Developments
11.3 FONAR Corporation
11.3.1 FONAR Corporation Corporation Information
11.3.2 FONAR Corporation Overview
11.3.3 FONAR Corporation Bio-imaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 FONAR Corporation Bio-imaging Products and Services
11.3.5 FONAR Corporation Bio-imaging SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 FONAR Corporation Recent Developments
11.4 Bayer HealthCare
11.4.1 Bayer HealthCare Corporation Information
11.4.2 Bayer HealthCare Overview
11.4.3 Bayer HealthCare Bio-imaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Bayer HealthCare Bio-imaging Products and Services
11.4.5 Bayer HealthCare Bio-imaging SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Bayer HealthCare Recent Developments
11.5 Medtronic
11.5.1 Medtronic Corporation Information
11.5.2 Medtronic Overview
11.5.3 Medtronic Bio-imaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Medtronic Bio-imaging Products and Services
11.5.5 Medtronic Bio-imaging SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Medtronic Recent Developments
11.6 Digirad Corporation
11.6.1 Digirad Corporation Corporation Information
11.6.2 Digirad Corporation Overview
11.6.3 Digirad Corporation Bio-imaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Digirad Corporation Bio-imaging Products and Services
11.6.5 Digirad Corporation Bio-imaging SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Digirad Corporation Recent Developments
11.7 Esaote
11.7.1 Esaote Corporation Information
11.7.2 Esaote Overview
11.7.3 Esaote Bio-imaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Esaote Bio-imaging Products and Services
11.7.5 Esaote Bio-imaging SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Esaote Recent Developments
11.8 Hitachi Medical
11.8.1 Hitachi Medical Corporation Information
11.8.2 Hitachi Medical Overview
11.8.3 Hitachi Medical Bio-imaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Hitachi Medical Bio-imaging Products and Services
11.8.5 Hitachi Medical Bio-imaging SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Hitachi Medical Recent Developments
11.9 Gamma Medica
11.9.1 Gamma Medica Corporation Information
11.9.2 Gamma Medica Overview
11.9.3 Gamma Medica Bio-imaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Gamma Medica Bio-imaging Products and Services
11.9.5 Gamma Medica Bio-imaging SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Gamma Medica Recent Developments
11.10 GE Healthcare
11.10.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information
11.10.2 GE Healthcare Overview
11.10.3 GE Healthcare Bio-imaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 GE Healthcare Bio-imaging Products and Services
11.10.5 GE Healthcare Bio-imaging SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 GE Healthcare Recent Developments
11.11 Positron Corporation
11.11.1 Positron Corporation Corporation Information
11.11.2 Positron Corporation Overview
11.11.3 Positron Corporation Bio-imaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Positron Corporation Bio-imaging Products and Services
11.11.5 Positron Corporation Recent Developments
11.12 Philips Healthcare
11.12.1 Philips Healthcare Corporation Information
11.12.2 Philips Healthcare Overview
11.12.3 Philips Healthcare Bio-imaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Philips Healthcare Bio-imaging Products and Services
11.12.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Developments
11.13 SonoSite
11.13.1 SonoSite Corporation Information
11.13.2 SonoSite Overview
11.13.3 SonoSite Bio-imaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 SonoSite Bio-imaging Products and Services
11.13.5 SonoSite Recent Developments
11.14 Siemens Healthcare
11.14.1 Siemens Healthcare Corporation Information
11.14.2 Siemens Healthcare Overview
11.14.3 Siemens Healthcare Bio-imaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Siemens Healthcare Bio-imaging Products and Services
11.14.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Developments
11.15 Shimadzu
11.15.1 Shimadzu Corporation Information
11.15.2 Shimadzu Overview
11.15.3 Shimadzu Bio-imaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Shimadzu Bio-imaging Products and Services
11.15.5 Shimadzu Recent Developments
11.16 Canon Medical Systems
11.16.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation Information
11.16.2 Canon Medical Systems Overview
11.16.3 Canon Medical Systems Bio-imaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Canon Medical Systems Bio-imaging Products and Services
11.16.5 Canon Medical Systems Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Bio-imaging Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Bio-imaging Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Bio-imaging Production Mode & Process
12.4 Bio-imaging Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Bio-imaging Sales Channels
12.4.2 Bio-imaging Distributors
12.5 Bio-imaging Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
