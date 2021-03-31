Biologics Market Size, Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths 2021-2027 | Eli Lilly & Company, Samsung Biologics, F Hoffman La Roche

“

The report titled Global Biologics Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Biologics market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Biologics market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Biologics market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Biologics market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Biologics report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Biologics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Biologics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Biologics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Biologics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Biologics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Biologics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Eli Lilly & Company, Samsung Biologics, F Hoffman La Roche, Celltrion, Addgene, Amgen, Abbvie Inc., Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product: Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Recombinant Proteins

Antisense

RNAi



Market Segmentation by Application: Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Immunology

Autoimmune Diseases



The Biologics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Biologics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Biologics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Biologics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Biologics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Biologics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Biologics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biologics market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Biologics Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biologics Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Monoclonal Antibodies

1.2.3 Vaccines

1.2.4 Recombinant Proteins

1.2.5 Antisense

1.2.6 RNAi

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Biologics Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Infectious Diseases

1.3.3 Oncology

1.3.4 Immunology

1.3.5 Autoimmune Diseases

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Biologics Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Biologics Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Biologics Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Biologics Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Biologics Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Biologics Industry Trends

2.4.2 Biologics Market Drivers

2.4.3 Biologics Market Challenges

2.4.4 Biologics Market Restraints

3 Global Biologics Sales

3.1 Global Biologics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Biologics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Biologics Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Biologics Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Biologics Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Biologics Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Biologics Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Biologics Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Biologics Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Biologics Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Biologics Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Biologics Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Biologics Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biologics Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Biologics Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Biologics Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Biologics Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biologics Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Biologics Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Biologics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Biologics Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Biologics Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Biologics Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Biologics Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Biologics Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Biologics Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Biologics Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Biologics Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Biologics Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Biologics Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Biologics Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Biologics Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Biologics Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Biologics Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Biologics Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Biologics Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Biologics Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Biologics Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Biologics Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Biologics Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Biologics Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Biologics Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Biologics Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Biologics Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Biologics Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Biologics Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Biologics Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Biologics Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Biologics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Biologics Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Biologics Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Biologics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Biologics Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Biologics Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Biologics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Biologics Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Biologics Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Biologics Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Biologics Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Biologics Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Biologics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Biologics Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Biologics Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Biologics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Biologics Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Biologics Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Biologics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Biologics Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Biologics Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Biologics Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Biologics Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Biologics Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Biologics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Biologics Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Biologics Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Biologics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Biologics Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Biologics Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Biologics Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Biologics Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Biologics Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Biologics Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Biologics Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Biologics Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Biologics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Biologics Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Biologics Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Biologics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Biologics Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Biologics Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Biologics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Biologics Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biologics Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biologics Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Biologics Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biologics Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biologics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Biologics Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Biologics Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Biologics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Biologics Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Biologics Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Biologics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Eli Lilly & Company

12.1.1 Eli Lilly & Company Corporation Information

12.1.2 Eli Lilly & Company Overview

12.1.3 Eli Lilly & Company Biologics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Eli Lilly & Company Biologics Products and Services

12.1.5 Eli Lilly & Company Biologics SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Eli Lilly & Company Recent Developments

12.2 Samsung Biologics

12.2.1 Samsung Biologics Corporation Information

12.2.2 Samsung Biologics Overview

12.2.3 Samsung Biologics Biologics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Samsung Biologics Biologics Products and Services

12.2.5 Samsung Biologics Biologics SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Samsung Biologics Recent Developments

12.3 F Hoffman La Roche

12.3.1 F Hoffman La Roche Corporation Information

12.3.2 F Hoffman La Roche Overview

12.3.3 F Hoffman La Roche Biologics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 F Hoffman La Roche Biologics Products and Services

12.3.5 F Hoffman La Roche Biologics SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 F Hoffman La Roche Recent Developments

12.4 Celltrion

12.4.1 Celltrion Corporation Information

12.4.2 Celltrion Overview

12.4.3 Celltrion Biologics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Celltrion Biologics Products and Services

12.4.5 Celltrion Biologics SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Celltrion Recent Developments

12.5 Addgene

12.5.1 Addgene Corporation Information

12.5.2 Addgene Overview

12.5.3 Addgene Biologics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Addgene Biologics Products and Services

12.5.5 Addgene Biologics SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Addgene Recent Developments

12.6 Amgen

12.6.1 Amgen Corporation Information

12.6.2 Amgen Overview

12.6.3 Amgen Biologics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Amgen Biologics Products and Services

12.6.5 Amgen Biologics SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Amgen Recent Developments

12.7 Abbvie Inc.

12.7.1 Abbvie Inc. Corporation Information

12.7.2 Abbvie Inc. Overview

12.7.3 Abbvie Inc. Biologics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Abbvie Inc. Biologics Products and Services

12.7.5 Abbvie Inc. Biologics SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Abbvie Inc. Recent Developments

12.8 Sanofi

12.8.1 Sanofi Corporation Information

12.8.2 Sanofi Overview

12.8.3 Sanofi Biologics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Sanofi Biologics Products and Services

12.8.5 Sanofi Biologics SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Sanofi Recent Developments

12.9 Pfizer Inc.

12.9.1 Pfizer Inc. Corporation Information

12.9.2 Pfizer Inc. Overview

12.9.3 Pfizer Inc. Biologics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Pfizer Inc. Biologics Products and Services

12.9.5 Pfizer Inc. Biologics SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Pfizer Inc. Recent Developments

12.10 Merck & Co. Inc.

12.10.1 Merck & Co. Inc. Corporation Information

12.10.2 Merck & Co. Inc. Overview

12.10.3 Merck & Co. Inc. Biologics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Merck & Co. Inc. Biologics Products and Services

12.10.5 Merck & Co. Inc. Biologics SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Merck & Co. Inc. Recent Developments

12.11 Novo Nordisk A/S

12.11.1 Novo Nordisk A/S Corporation Information

12.11.2 Novo Nordisk A/S Overview

12.11.3 Novo Nordisk A/S Biologics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Novo Nordisk A/S Biologics Products and Services

12.11.5 Novo Nordisk A/S Recent Developments

12.12 Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

12.12.1 Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. Corporation Information

12.12.2 Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. Overview

12.12.3 Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. Biologics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. Biologics Products and Services

12.12.5 Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Biologics Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Biologics Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Biologics Production Mode & Process

13.4 Biologics Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Biologics Sales Channels

13.4.2 Biologics Distributors

13.5 Biologics Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”