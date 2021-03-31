Bitumen Market Size 2021: Production, Revenue, Price Trend By Types & Market Analysis By Application and Forecast 2021–2027 | BP, Shell, ChevronTexaco Corporation

“

The report titled Global Bitumen Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bitumen market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bitumen market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bitumen market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bitumen market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bitumen report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bitumen report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bitumen market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bitumen market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bitumen market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bitumen market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bitumen market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BP, Shell, ChevronTexaco Corporation, China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, ExxonMobil, Indian Oil Corporation, Marathon Oil Company, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, NuStar Energy, Nynas AB, Sinopec China

Market Segmentation by Product: Natural Bitumen

Petroleum Bitumen

Coal-Tar Pitch



Market Segmentation by Application: Emulsion

Polymer Modified

Roadways

Waterproofing

Adhesives

Other



The Bitumen Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bitumen market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bitumen market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bitumen market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bitumen industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bitumen market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bitumen market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bitumen market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Bitumen Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bitumen Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Natural Bitumen

1.2.3 Petroleum Bitumen

1.2.4 Coal-Tar Pitch

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Bitumen Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Emulsion

1.3.3 Polymer Modified

1.3.4 Roadways

1.3.5 Waterproofing

1.3.6 Adhesives

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Bitumen Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Bitumen Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Bitumen Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Bitumen Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Bitumen Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Bitumen Industry Trends

2.4.2 Bitumen Market Drivers

2.4.3 Bitumen Market Challenges

2.4.4 Bitumen Market Restraints

3 Global Bitumen Sales

3.1 Global Bitumen Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Bitumen Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Bitumen Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Bitumen Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Bitumen Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Bitumen Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Bitumen Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Bitumen Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Bitumen Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Bitumen Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Bitumen Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Bitumen Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Bitumen Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bitumen Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Bitumen Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Bitumen Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Bitumen Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bitumen Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Bitumen Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Bitumen Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Bitumen Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Bitumen Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Bitumen Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Bitumen Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Bitumen Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Bitumen Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Bitumen Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Bitumen Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Bitumen Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Bitumen Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Bitumen Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Bitumen Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Bitumen Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Bitumen Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Bitumen Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Bitumen Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Bitumen Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Bitumen Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Bitumen Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Bitumen Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Bitumen Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Bitumen Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Bitumen Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Bitumen Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Bitumen Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Bitumen Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Bitumen Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Bitumen Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Bitumen Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Bitumen Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Bitumen Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Bitumen Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Bitumen Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Bitumen Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Bitumen Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Bitumen Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Bitumen Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Bitumen Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Bitumen Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Bitumen Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Bitumen Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Bitumen Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Bitumen Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Bitumen Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Bitumen Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Bitumen Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Bitumen Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Bitumen Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Bitumen Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Bitumen Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Bitumen Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Bitumen Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Bitumen Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Bitumen Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Bitumen Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Bitumen Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Bitumen Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Bitumen Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Bitumen Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Bitumen Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Bitumen Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Bitumen Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Bitumen Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Bitumen Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Bitumen Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Bitumen Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Bitumen Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BP

12.1.1 BP Corporation Information

12.1.2 BP Overview

12.1.3 BP Bitumen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BP Bitumen Products and Services

12.1.5 BP Bitumen SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 BP Recent Developments

12.2 Shell

12.2.1 Shell Corporation Information

12.2.2 Shell Overview

12.2.3 Shell Bitumen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Shell Bitumen Products and Services

12.2.5 Shell Bitumen SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Shell Recent Developments

12.3 ChevronTexaco Corporation

12.3.1 ChevronTexaco Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 ChevronTexaco Corporation Overview

12.3.3 ChevronTexaco Corporation Bitumen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 ChevronTexaco Corporation Bitumen Products and Services

12.3.5 ChevronTexaco Corporation Bitumen SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 ChevronTexaco Corporation Recent Developments

12.4 China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation

12.4.1 China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation Overview

12.4.3 China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation Bitumen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation Bitumen Products and Services

12.4.5 China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation Bitumen SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation Recent Developments

12.5 ExxonMobil

12.5.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

12.5.2 ExxonMobil Overview

12.5.3 ExxonMobil Bitumen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 ExxonMobil Bitumen Products and Services

12.5.5 ExxonMobil Bitumen SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 ExxonMobil Recent Developments

12.6 Indian Oil Corporation

12.6.1 Indian Oil Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 Indian Oil Corporation Overview

12.6.3 Indian Oil Corporation Bitumen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Indian Oil Corporation Bitumen Products and Services

12.6.5 Indian Oil Corporation Bitumen SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Indian Oil Corporation Recent Developments

12.7 Marathon Oil Company

12.7.1 Marathon Oil Company Corporation Information

12.7.2 Marathon Oil Company Overview

12.7.3 Marathon Oil Company Bitumen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Marathon Oil Company Bitumen Products and Services

12.7.5 Marathon Oil Company Bitumen SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Marathon Oil Company Recent Developments

12.8 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

12.8.1 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation Overview

12.8.3 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation Bitumen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation Bitumen Products and Services

12.8.5 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation Bitumen SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation Recent Developments

12.9 NuStar Energy

12.9.1 NuStar Energy Corporation Information

12.9.2 NuStar Energy Overview

12.9.3 NuStar Energy Bitumen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 NuStar Energy Bitumen Products and Services

12.9.5 NuStar Energy Bitumen SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 NuStar Energy Recent Developments

12.10 Nynas AB

12.10.1 Nynas AB Corporation Information

12.10.2 Nynas AB Overview

12.10.3 Nynas AB Bitumen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Nynas AB Bitumen Products and Services

12.10.5 Nynas AB Bitumen SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Nynas AB Recent Developments

12.11 Sinopec China

12.11.1 Sinopec China Corporation Information

12.11.2 Sinopec China Overview

12.11.3 Sinopec China Bitumen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Sinopec China Bitumen Products and Services

12.11.5 Sinopec China Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Bitumen Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Bitumen Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Bitumen Production Mode & Process

13.4 Bitumen Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Bitumen Sales Channels

13.4.2 Bitumen Distributors

13.5 Bitumen Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”