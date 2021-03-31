Bitumen Membranes Market Report: Production Capacity And Consumption Analysis By Regions And Country Wise Forecast Report 2021-2027 | Shell Bitumen, Exxon Mobil, Valero Energy Corporation

“

The report titled Global Bitumen Membranes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bitumen Membranes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bitumen Membranes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bitumen Membranes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bitumen Membranes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bitumen Membranes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bitumen Membranes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bitumen Membranes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bitumen Membranes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bitumen Membranes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bitumen Membranes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bitumen Membranes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Shell Bitumen, Exxon Mobil, Valero Energy Corporation, Icopal, Bauder group, Nynas AB

Market Segmentation by Product: APP

SBS

SEBS



Market Segmentation by Application: Damp-proofing

Water-proofing

Sealing

Rust-proofing

Joint and Crack Filling



The Bitumen Membranes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bitumen Membranes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bitumen Membranes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bitumen Membranes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bitumen Membranes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bitumen Membranes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bitumen Membranes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bitumen Membranes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Bitumen Membranes Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bitumen Membranes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 APP

1.2.3 SBS

1.2.4 SEBS

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Bitumen Membranes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Damp-proofing

1.3.3 Water-proofing

1.3.4 Sealing

1.3.5 Rust-proofing

1.3.6 Joint and Crack Filling

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Bitumen Membranes Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Bitumen Membranes Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Bitumen Membranes Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Bitumen Membranes Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Bitumen Membranes Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Bitumen Membranes Industry Trends

2.4.2 Bitumen Membranes Market Drivers

2.4.3 Bitumen Membranes Market Challenges

2.4.4 Bitumen Membranes Market Restraints

3 Global Bitumen Membranes Sales

3.1 Global Bitumen Membranes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Bitumen Membranes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Bitumen Membranes Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Bitumen Membranes Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Bitumen Membranes Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Bitumen Membranes Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Bitumen Membranes Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Bitumen Membranes Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Bitumen Membranes Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Bitumen Membranes Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Bitumen Membranes Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Bitumen Membranes Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Bitumen Membranes Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bitumen Membranes Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Bitumen Membranes Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Bitumen Membranes Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Bitumen Membranes Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bitumen Membranes Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Bitumen Membranes Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Bitumen Membranes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Bitumen Membranes Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Bitumen Membranes Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Bitumen Membranes Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Bitumen Membranes Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Bitumen Membranes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Bitumen Membranes Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Bitumen Membranes Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Bitumen Membranes Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Bitumen Membranes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Bitumen Membranes Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Bitumen Membranes Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Bitumen Membranes Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Bitumen Membranes Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Bitumen Membranes Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Bitumen Membranes Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Bitumen Membranes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Bitumen Membranes Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Bitumen Membranes Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Bitumen Membranes Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Bitumen Membranes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Bitumen Membranes Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Bitumen Membranes Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Bitumen Membranes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Bitumen Membranes Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Bitumen Membranes Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Bitumen Membranes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Bitumen Membranes Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Bitumen Membranes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Bitumen Membranes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Bitumen Membranes Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Bitumen Membranes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Bitumen Membranes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Bitumen Membranes Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Bitumen Membranes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Bitumen Membranes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Bitumen Membranes Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Bitumen Membranes Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Bitumen Membranes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Bitumen Membranes Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Bitumen Membranes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Bitumen Membranes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Bitumen Membranes Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Bitumen Membranes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Bitumen Membranes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Bitumen Membranes Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Bitumen Membranes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Bitumen Membranes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Bitumen Membranes Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Bitumen Membranes Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Bitumen Membranes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Bitumen Membranes Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Bitumen Membranes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Bitumen Membranes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Bitumen Membranes Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Bitumen Membranes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Bitumen Membranes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Bitumen Membranes Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Bitumen Membranes Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Bitumen Membranes Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Bitumen Membranes Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Bitumen Membranes Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Bitumen Membranes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Bitumen Membranes Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Bitumen Membranes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Bitumen Membranes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Bitumen Membranes Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Bitumen Membranes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Bitumen Membranes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Bitumen Membranes Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Bitumen Membranes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Bitumen Membranes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Membranes Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Membranes Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Membranes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Membranes Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Membranes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Membranes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Membranes Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Membranes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Membranes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Membranes Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Membranes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Membranes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Shell Bitumen

12.1.1 Shell Bitumen Corporation Information

12.1.2 Shell Bitumen Overview

12.1.3 Shell Bitumen Bitumen Membranes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Shell Bitumen Bitumen Membranes Products and Services

12.1.5 Shell Bitumen Bitumen Membranes SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Shell Bitumen Recent Developments

12.2 Exxon Mobil

12.2.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Information

12.2.2 Exxon Mobil Overview

12.2.3 Exxon Mobil Bitumen Membranes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Exxon Mobil Bitumen Membranes Products and Services

12.2.5 Exxon Mobil Bitumen Membranes SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Exxon Mobil Recent Developments

12.3 Valero Energy Corporation

12.3.1 Valero Energy Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 Valero Energy Corporation Overview

12.3.3 Valero Energy Corporation Bitumen Membranes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Valero Energy Corporation Bitumen Membranes Products and Services

12.3.5 Valero Energy Corporation Bitumen Membranes SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Valero Energy Corporation Recent Developments

12.4 Icopal

12.4.1 Icopal Corporation Information

12.4.2 Icopal Overview

12.4.3 Icopal Bitumen Membranes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Icopal Bitumen Membranes Products and Services

12.4.5 Icopal Bitumen Membranes SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Icopal Recent Developments

12.5 Bauder group

12.5.1 Bauder group Corporation Information

12.5.2 Bauder group Overview

12.5.3 Bauder group Bitumen Membranes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Bauder group Bitumen Membranes Products and Services

12.5.5 Bauder group Bitumen Membranes SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Bauder group Recent Developments

12.6 Nynas AB

12.6.1 Nynas AB Corporation Information

12.6.2 Nynas AB Overview

12.6.3 Nynas AB Bitumen Membranes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Nynas AB Bitumen Membranes Products and Services

12.6.5 Nynas AB Bitumen Membranes SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Nynas AB Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Bitumen Membranes Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Bitumen Membranes Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Bitumen Membranes Production Mode & Process

13.4 Bitumen Membranes Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Bitumen Membranes Sales Channels

13.4.2 Bitumen Membranes Distributors

13.5 Bitumen Membranes Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

