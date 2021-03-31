Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Trends, Opportunities, Drivers, Challenges And Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 2021-2027 | Becton, Dickinson and Co., Terumo Corporation

“

The report titled Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Becton, Dickinson and Co., Terumo Corporation, Acon Laboratories Inc., Roche Diagnostics Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, ARKRAY Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Ypsomed AG, Sanofi

Market Segmentation by Product: Blood Glucose Meters

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices

Lancets

Blood Glucose Testing Strips



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital Use

Clinic Use

Household

Other



The Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Blood Glucose Meters

1.2.3 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices

1.2.4 Lancets

1.2.5 Blood Glucose Testing Strips

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Hospital Use

1.3.3 Clinic Use

1.3.4 Household

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Industry Trends

2.5.1 Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Trends

2.5.2 Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Drivers

2.5.3 Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Challenges

2.5.4 Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) as of 2020)

3.4 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Becton

11.1.1 Becton Corporation Information

11.1.2 Becton Overview

11.1.3 Becton Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Becton Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Products and Services

11.1.5 Becton Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Becton Recent Developments

11.2 Dickinson and Co.

11.2.1 Dickinson and Co. Corporation Information

11.2.2 Dickinson and Co. Overview

11.2.3 Dickinson and Co. Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Dickinson and Co. Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Products and Services

11.2.5 Dickinson and Co. Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Dickinson and Co. Recent Developments

11.3 Terumo Corporation

11.3.1 Terumo Corporation Corporation Information

11.3.2 Terumo Corporation Overview

11.3.3 Terumo Corporation Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Terumo Corporation Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Products and Services

11.3.5 Terumo Corporation Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Terumo Corporation Recent Developments

11.4 Acon Laboratories Inc.

11.4.1 Acon Laboratories Inc. Corporation Information

11.4.2 Acon Laboratories Inc. Overview

11.4.3 Acon Laboratories Inc. Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Acon Laboratories Inc. Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Products and Services

11.4.5 Acon Laboratories Inc. Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Acon Laboratories Inc. Recent Developments

11.5 Roche Diagnostics Ltd.

11.5.1 Roche Diagnostics Ltd. Corporation Information

11.5.2 Roche Diagnostics Ltd. Overview

11.5.3 Roche Diagnostics Ltd. Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Roche Diagnostics Ltd. Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Products and Services

11.5.5 Roche Diagnostics Ltd. Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Roche Diagnostics Ltd. Recent Developments

11.6 Johnson & Johnson

11.6.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

11.6.2 Johnson & Johnson Overview

11.6.3 Johnson & Johnson Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Johnson & Johnson Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Products and Services

11.6.5 Johnson & Johnson Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments

11.7 ARKRAY Inc.

11.7.1 ARKRAY Inc. Corporation Information

11.7.2 ARKRAY Inc. Overview

11.7.3 ARKRAY Inc. Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 ARKRAY Inc. Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Products and Services

11.7.5 ARKRAY Inc. Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 ARKRAY Inc. Recent Developments

11.8 Novo Nordisk A/S

11.8.1 Novo Nordisk A/S Corporation Information

11.8.2 Novo Nordisk A/S Overview

11.8.3 Novo Nordisk A/S Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Novo Nordisk A/S Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Products and Services

11.8.5 Novo Nordisk A/S Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Novo Nordisk A/S Recent Developments

11.9 Medtronic

11.9.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

11.9.2 Medtronic Overview

11.9.3 Medtronic Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Medtronic Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Products and Services

11.9.5 Medtronic Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Medtronic Recent Developments

11.10 Abbott Laboratories

11.10.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information

11.10.2 Abbott Laboratories Overview

11.10.3 Abbott Laboratories Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Abbott Laboratories Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Products and Services

11.10.5 Abbott Laboratories Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Abbott Laboratories Recent Developments

11.11 Bayer AG

11.11.1 Bayer AG Corporation Information

11.11.2 Bayer AG Overview

11.11.3 Bayer AG Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Bayer AG Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Products and Services

11.11.5 Bayer AG Recent Developments

11.12 Ypsomed AG

11.12.1 Ypsomed AG Corporation Information

11.12.2 Ypsomed AG Overview

11.12.3 Ypsomed AG Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Ypsomed AG Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Products and Services

11.12.5 Ypsomed AG Recent Developments

11.13 Sanofi

11.13.1 Sanofi Corporation Information

11.13.2 Sanofi Overview

11.13.3 Sanofi Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Sanofi Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Products and Services

11.13.5 Sanofi Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Production Mode & Process

12.4 Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Sales Channels

12.4.2 Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Distributors

12.5 Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”