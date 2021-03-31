Body Fat Measurement Market Size Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast from 2019 to 2027 | Tanita Corp., Omron HCB, AccuFitness

“

The report titled Global Body Fat Measurement Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Body Fat Measurement market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Body Fat Measurement market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Body Fat Measurement market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Body Fat Measurement market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Body Fat Measurement report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Body Fat Measurement report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Body Fat Measurement market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Body Fat Measurement market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Body Fat Measurement market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Body Fat Measurement market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Body Fat Measurement market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Tanita Corp., Omron HCB, AccuFitness, Beurer GmbH, GE Healthcare, COSMED S.r.l., Inbody Co. Ltd., Hologic Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product: Bioimpedance Analyzers (BIA)

Body Fat Skinfold Calipers

Hydrostatic Weighing (HwD)

Air Displacement Plethysmography (ADP)

Dual Emission X-ray Absorptiometry (DEXA)

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital Use

Clinic Use

Household

Other



The Body Fat Measurement Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Body Fat Measurement market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Body Fat Measurement market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Body Fat Measurement market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Body Fat Measurement industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Body Fat Measurement market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Body Fat Measurement market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Body Fat Measurement market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Body Fat Measurement Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Body Fat Measurement Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Bioimpedance Analyzers (BIA)

1.2.3 Body Fat Skinfold Calipers

1.2.4 Hydrostatic Weighing (HwD)

1.2.5 Air Displacement Plethysmography (ADP)

1.2.6 Dual Emission X-ray Absorptiometry (DEXA)

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Body Fat Measurement Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospital Use

1.3.3 Clinic Use

1.3.4 Household

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Body Fat Measurement Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Body Fat Measurement Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Body Fat Measurement Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Body Fat Measurement Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Body Fat Measurement Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Body Fat Measurement Industry Trends

2.4.2 Body Fat Measurement Market Drivers

2.4.3 Body Fat Measurement Market Challenges

2.4.4 Body Fat Measurement Market Restraints

3 Global Body Fat Measurement Sales

3.1 Global Body Fat Measurement Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Body Fat Measurement Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Body Fat Measurement Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Body Fat Measurement Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Body Fat Measurement Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Body Fat Measurement Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Body Fat Measurement Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Body Fat Measurement Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Body Fat Measurement Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Body Fat Measurement Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Body Fat Measurement Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Body Fat Measurement Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Body Fat Measurement Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Body Fat Measurement Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Body Fat Measurement Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Body Fat Measurement Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Body Fat Measurement Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Body Fat Measurement Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Body Fat Measurement Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Body Fat Measurement Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Body Fat Measurement Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Body Fat Measurement Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Body Fat Measurement Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Body Fat Measurement Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Body Fat Measurement Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Body Fat Measurement Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Body Fat Measurement Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Body Fat Measurement Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Body Fat Measurement Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Body Fat Measurement Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Body Fat Measurement Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Body Fat Measurement Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Body Fat Measurement Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Body Fat Measurement Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Body Fat Measurement Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Body Fat Measurement Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Body Fat Measurement Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Body Fat Measurement Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Body Fat Measurement Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Body Fat Measurement Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Body Fat Measurement Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Body Fat Measurement Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Body Fat Measurement Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Body Fat Measurement Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Body Fat Measurement Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Body Fat Measurement Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Body Fat Measurement Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Body Fat Measurement Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Body Fat Measurement Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Body Fat Measurement Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Body Fat Measurement Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Body Fat Measurement Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Body Fat Measurement Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Body Fat Measurement Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Body Fat Measurement Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Body Fat Measurement Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Body Fat Measurement Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Body Fat Measurement Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Body Fat Measurement Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Body Fat Measurement Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Body Fat Measurement Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Body Fat Measurement Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Body Fat Measurement Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Body Fat Measurement Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Body Fat Measurement Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Body Fat Measurement Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Body Fat Measurement Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Body Fat Measurement Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Body Fat Measurement Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Body Fat Measurement Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Body Fat Measurement Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Body Fat Measurement Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Body Fat Measurement Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Body Fat Measurement Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Body Fat Measurement Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Body Fat Measurement Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Body Fat Measurement Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Body Fat Measurement Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Body Fat Measurement Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Body Fat Measurement Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Body Fat Measurement Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Body Fat Measurement Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Body Fat Measurement Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Body Fat Measurement Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Body Fat Measurement Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Body Fat Measurement Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Body Fat Measurement Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Body Fat Measurement Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Body Fat Measurement Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Body Fat Measurement Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Body Fat Measurement Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Body Fat Measurement Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Body Fat Measurement Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Body Fat Measurement Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Body Fat Measurement Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Body Fat Measurement Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Body Fat Measurement Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Body Fat Measurement Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Body Fat Measurement Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Body Fat Measurement Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Body Fat Measurement Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Body Fat Measurement Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Body Fat Measurement Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Tanita Corp.

12.1.1 Tanita Corp. Corporation Information

12.1.2 Tanita Corp. Overview

12.1.3 Tanita Corp. Body Fat Measurement Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Tanita Corp. Body Fat Measurement Products and Services

12.1.5 Tanita Corp. Body Fat Measurement SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Tanita Corp. Recent Developments

12.2 Omron HCB

12.2.1 Omron HCB Corporation Information

12.2.2 Omron HCB Overview

12.2.3 Omron HCB Body Fat Measurement Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Omron HCB Body Fat Measurement Products and Services

12.2.5 Omron HCB Body Fat Measurement SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Omron HCB Recent Developments

12.3 AccuFitness

12.3.1 AccuFitness Corporation Information

12.3.2 AccuFitness Overview

12.3.3 AccuFitness Body Fat Measurement Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 AccuFitness Body Fat Measurement Products and Services

12.3.5 AccuFitness Body Fat Measurement SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 AccuFitness Recent Developments

12.4 Beurer GmbH

12.4.1 Beurer GmbH Corporation Information

12.4.2 Beurer GmbH Overview

12.4.3 Beurer GmbH Body Fat Measurement Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Beurer GmbH Body Fat Measurement Products and Services

12.4.5 Beurer GmbH Body Fat Measurement SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Beurer GmbH Recent Developments

12.5 GE Healthcare

12.5.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

12.5.2 GE Healthcare Overview

12.5.3 GE Healthcare Body Fat Measurement Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 GE Healthcare Body Fat Measurement Products and Services

12.5.5 GE Healthcare Body Fat Measurement SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 GE Healthcare Recent Developments

12.6 COSMED S.r.l.

12.6.1 COSMED S.r.l. Corporation Information

12.6.2 COSMED S.r.l. Overview

12.6.3 COSMED S.r.l. Body Fat Measurement Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 COSMED S.r.l. Body Fat Measurement Products and Services

12.6.5 COSMED S.r.l. Body Fat Measurement SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 COSMED S.r.l. Recent Developments

12.7 Inbody Co. Ltd.

12.7.1 Inbody Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

12.7.2 Inbody Co. Ltd. Overview

12.7.3 Inbody Co. Ltd. Body Fat Measurement Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Inbody Co. Ltd. Body Fat Measurement Products and Services

12.7.5 Inbody Co. Ltd. Body Fat Measurement SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Inbody Co. Ltd. Recent Developments

12.8 Hologic Inc.

12.8.1 Hologic Inc. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Hologic Inc. Overview

12.8.3 Hologic Inc. Body Fat Measurement Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Hologic Inc. Body Fat Measurement Products and Services

12.8.5 Hologic Inc. Body Fat Measurement SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Hologic Inc. Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Body Fat Measurement Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Body Fat Measurement Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Body Fat Measurement Production Mode & Process

13.4 Body Fat Measurement Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Body Fat Measurement Sales Channels

13.4.2 Body Fat Measurement Distributors

13.5 Body Fat Measurement Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”