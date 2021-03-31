Carbon and Graphite Market 2021: Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2027 | Cabot Corporation, Mersen, GrafTech International Ltd.

“

The report titled Global Carbon and Graphite Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Carbon and Graphite market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Carbon and Graphite market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Carbon and Graphite market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Carbon and Graphite market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Carbon and Graphite report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Carbon and Graphite report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Carbon and Graphite market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Carbon and Graphite market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Carbon and Graphite market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Carbon and Graphite market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Carbon and Graphite market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Cabot Corporation, Mersen, GrafTech International Ltd., HEG Ltd., Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Grafil, Inc., Morgan Crucible Company Plc., Morgan AM&T, Nippon Carbon Co Ltd., Orion Engineered Carbons LLC., SGL Carbon SE, Showa Denko K.K., Showa Denko Carbon Inc., Superior Graphite Co., Toho Tenax Co., Ltd., Toho Tenax America, Inc., Tokai Carbon Co Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc., Zoltek Companies, Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product: Natural Graphite

Synthetic Graphite



Market Segmentation by Application: Carbon & Graphite Electrodes

Other Carbon & Graphite Products



The Carbon and Graphite Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Carbon and Graphite market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Carbon and Graphite market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Carbon and Graphite market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Carbon and Graphite industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Carbon and Graphite market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Carbon and Graphite market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Carbon and Graphite market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Carbon and Graphite Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Carbon and Graphite Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Natural Graphite

1.2.3 Synthetic Graphite

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Carbon and Graphite Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Carbon & Graphite Electrodes

1.3.3 Other Carbon & Graphite Products

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Carbon and Graphite Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Carbon and Graphite Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Carbon and Graphite Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Carbon and Graphite Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Carbon and Graphite Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Carbon and Graphite Industry Trends

2.4.2 Carbon and Graphite Market Drivers

2.4.3 Carbon and Graphite Market Challenges

2.4.4 Carbon and Graphite Market Restraints

3 Global Carbon and Graphite Sales

3.1 Global Carbon and Graphite Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Carbon and Graphite Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Carbon and Graphite Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Carbon and Graphite Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Carbon and Graphite Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Carbon and Graphite Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Carbon and Graphite Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Carbon and Graphite Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Carbon and Graphite Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Carbon and Graphite Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Carbon and Graphite Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Carbon and Graphite Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Carbon and Graphite Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Carbon and Graphite Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Carbon and Graphite Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Carbon and Graphite Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Carbon and Graphite Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Carbon and Graphite Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Carbon and Graphite Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Carbon and Graphite Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Carbon and Graphite Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Carbon and Graphite Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Carbon and Graphite Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Carbon and Graphite Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Carbon and Graphite Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Carbon and Graphite Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Carbon and Graphite Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Carbon and Graphite Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Carbon and Graphite Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Carbon and Graphite Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Carbon and Graphite Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Carbon and Graphite Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Carbon and Graphite Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Carbon and Graphite Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Carbon and Graphite Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Carbon and Graphite Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Carbon and Graphite Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Carbon and Graphite Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Carbon and Graphite Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Carbon and Graphite Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Carbon and Graphite Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Carbon and Graphite Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Carbon and Graphite Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Carbon and Graphite Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Carbon and Graphite Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Carbon and Graphite Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Carbon and Graphite Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Carbon and Graphite Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Carbon and Graphite Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Carbon and Graphite Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Carbon and Graphite Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Carbon and Graphite Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Carbon and Graphite Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Carbon and Graphite Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Carbon and Graphite Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Carbon and Graphite Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Carbon and Graphite Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Carbon and Graphite Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Carbon and Graphite Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Carbon and Graphite Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Carbon and Graphite Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Carbon and Graphite Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Carbon and Graphite Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Carbon and Graphite Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Carbon and Graphite Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Carbon and Graphite Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Carbon and Graphite Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Carbon and Graphite Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Carbon and Graphite Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Carbon and Graphite Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Carbon and Graphite Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Carbon and Graphite Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Carbon and Graphite Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Carbon and Graphite Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Carbon and Graphite Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Carbon and Graphite Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Carbon and Graphite Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Carbon and Graphite Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Carbon and Graphite Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Carbon and Graphite Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Carbon and Graphite Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Carbon and Graphite Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Carbon and Graphite Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Carbon and Graphite Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Carbon and Graphite Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Carbon and Graphite Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Carbon and Graphite Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Carbon and Graphite Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Carbon and Graphite Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Carbon and Graphite Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Carbon and Graphite Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon and Graphite Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon and Graphite Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon and Graphite Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon and Graphite Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon and Graphite Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon and Graphite Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Carbon and Graphite Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon and Graphite Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon and Graphite Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Carbon and Graphite Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon and Graphite Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon and Graphite Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Cabot Corporation

12.1.1 Cabot Corporation Corporation Information

12.1.2 Cabot Corporation Overview

12.1.3 Cabot Corporation Carbon and Graphite Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Cabot Corporation Carbon and Graphite Products and Services

12.1.5 Cabot Corporation Carbon and Graphite SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Cabot Corporation Recent Developments

12.2 Mersen

12.2.1 Mersen Corporation Information

12.2.2 Mersen Overview

12.2.3 Mersen Carbon and Graphite Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Mersen Carbon and Graphite Products and Services

12.2.5 Mersen Carbon and Graphite SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Mersen Recent Developments

12.3 GrafTech International Ltd.

12.3.1 GrafTech International Ltd. Corporation Information

12.3.2 GrafTech International Ltd. Overview

12.3.3 GrafTech International Ltd. Carbon and Graphite Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 GrafTech International Ltd. Carbon and Graphite Products and Services

12.3.5 GrafTech International Ltd. Carbon and Graphite SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 GrafTech International Ltd. Recent Developments

12.4 HEG Ltd.

12.4.1 HEG Ltd. Corporation Information

12.4.2 HEG Ltd. Overview

12.4.3 HEG Ltd. Carbon and Graphite Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 HEG Ltd. Carbon and Graphite Products and Services

12.4.5 HEG Ltd. Carbon and Graphite SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 HEG Ltd. Recent Developments

12.5 Hexcel Corporation

12.5.1 Hexcel Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hexcel Corporation Overview

12.5.3 Hexcel Corporation Carbon and Graphite Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Hexcel Corporation Carbon and Graphite Products and Services

12.5.5 Hexcel Corporation Carbon and Graphite SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Hexcel Corporation Recent Developments

12.6 Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

12.6.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd. Overview

12.6.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd. Carbon and Graphite Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd. Carbon and Graphite Products and Services

12.6.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd. Carbon and Graphite SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd. Recent Developments

12.7 Grafil, Inc.

12.7.1 Grafil, Inc. Corporation Information

12.7.2 Grafil, Inc. Overview

12.7.3 Grafil, Inc. Carbon and Graphite Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Grafil, Inc. Carbon and Graphite Products and Services

12.7.5 Grafil, Inc. Carbon and Graphite SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Grafil, Inc. Recent Developments

12.8 Morgan Crucible Company Plc.

12.8.1 Morgan Crucible Company Plc. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Morgan Crucible Company Plc. Overview

12.8.3 Morgan Crucible Company Plc. Carbon and Graphite Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Morgan Crucible Company Plc. Carbon and Graphite Products and Services

12.8.5 Morgan Crucible Company Plc. Carbon and Graphite SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Morgan Crucible Company Plc. Recent Developments

12.9 Morgan AM&T

12.9.1 Morgan AM&T Corporation Information

12.9.2 Morgan AM&T Overview

12.9.3 Morgan AM&T Carbon and Graphite Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Morgan AM&T Carbon and Graphite Products and Services

12.9.5 Morgan AM&T Carbon and Graphite SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Morgan AM&T Recent Developments

12.10 Nippon Carbon Co Ltd.

12.10.1 Nippon Carbon Co Ltd. Corporation Information

12.10.2 Nippon Carbon Co Ltd. Overview

12.10.3 Nippon Carbon Co Ltd. Carbon and Graphite Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Nippon Carbon Co Ltd. Carbon and Graphite Products and Services

12.10.5 Nippon Carbon Co Ltd. Carbon and Graphite SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Nippon Carbon Co Ltd. Recent Developments

12.11 Orion Engineered Carbons LLC.

12.11.1 Orion Engineered Carbons LLC. Corporation Information

12.11.2 Orion Engineered Carbons LLC. Overview

12.11.3 Orion Engineered Carbons LLC. Carbon and Graphite Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Orion Engineered Carbons LLC. Carbon and Graphite Products and Services

12.11.5 Orion Engineered Carbons LLC. Recent Developments

12.12 SGL Carbon SE

12.12.1 SGL Carbon SE Corporation Information

12.12.2 SGL Carbon SE Overview

12.12.3 SGL Carbon SE Carbon and Graphite Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 SGL Carbon SE Carbon and Graphite Products and Services

12.12.5 SGL Carbon SE Recent Developments

12.13 Showa Denko K.K.

12.13.1 Showa Denko K.K. Corporation Information

12.13.2 Showa Denko K.K. Overview

12.13.3 Showa Denko K.K. Carbon and Graphite Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Showa Denko K.K. Carbon and Graphite Products and Services

12.13.5 Showa Denko K.K. Recent Developments

12.14 Showa Denko Carbon Inc.

12.14.1 Showa Denko Carbon Inc. Corporation Information

12.14.2 Showa Denko Carbon Inc. Overview

12.14.3 Showa Denko Carbon Inc. Carbon and Graphite Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Showa Denko Carbon Inc. Carbon and Graphite Products and Services

12.14.5 Showa Denko Carbon Inc. Recent Developments

12.15 Superior Graphite Co.

12.15.1 Superior Graphite Co. Corporation Information

12.15.2 Superior Graphite Co. Overview

12.15.3 Superior Graphite Co. Carbon and Graphite Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Superior Graphite Co. Carbon and Graphite Products and Services

12.15.5 Superior Graphite Co. Recent Developments

12.16 Toho Tenax Co., Ltd.

12.16.1 Toho Tenax Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.16.2 Toho Tenax Co., Ltd. Overview

12.16.3 Toho Tenax Co., Ltd. Carbon and Graphite Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Toho Tenax Co., Ltd. Carbon and Graphite Products and Services

12.16.5 Toho Tenax Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.17 Toho Tenax America, Inc.

12.17.1 Toho Tenax America, Inc. Corporation Information

12.17.2 Toho Tenax America, Inc. Overview

12.17.3 Toho Tenax America, Inc. Carbon and Graphite Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Toho Tenax America, Inc. Carbon and Graphite Products and Services

12.17.5 Toho Tenax America, Inc. Recent Developments

12.18 Tokai Carbon Co Ltd.

12.18.1 Tokai Carbon Co Ltd. Corporation Information

12.18.2 Tokai Carbon Co Ltd. Overview

12.18.3 Tokai Carbon Co Ltd. Carbon and Graphite Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Tokai Carbon Co Ltd. Carbon and Graphite Products and Services

12.18.5 Tokai Carbon Co Ltd. Recent Developments

12.19 Toray Industries, Inc.

12.19.1 Toray Industries, Inc. Corporation Information

12.19.2 Toray Industries, Inc. Overview

12.19.3 Toray Industries, Inc. Carbon and Graphite Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Toray Industries, Inc. Carbon and Graphite Products and Services

12.19.5 Toray Industries, Inc. Recent Developments

12.20 Zoltek Companies, Inc.

12.20.1 Zoltek Companies, Inc. Corporation Information

12.20.2 Zoltek Companies, Inc. Overview

12.20.3 Zoltek Companies, Inc. Carbon and Graphite Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Zoltek Companies, Inc. Carbon and Graphite Products and Services

12.20.5 Zoltek Companies, Inc. Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Carbon and Graphite Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Carbon and Graphite Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Carbon and Graphite Production Mode & Process

13.4 Carbon and Graphite Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Carbon and Graphite Sales Channels

13.4.2 Carbon and Graphite Distributors

13.5 Carbon and Graphite Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”