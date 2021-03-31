Carbon Fibers Market Growth, Size, Analysis, Outlook by 2021 – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027 | Toray, ZOLTEK (Toray), Mitsubishi Rayon

“

The report titled Global Carbon Fibers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Carbon Fibers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Carbon Fibers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Carbon Fibers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Carbon Fibers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Carbon Fibers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Carbon Fibers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Carbon Fibers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Carbon Fibers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Carbon Fibers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Carbon Fibers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Carbon Fibers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Toray, ZOLTEK (Toray), Mitsubishi Rayon, Toho Tenax (Teijin), Hexcel, Formosa Plastics Corp, SGL, Cytec Solvay, Dow Aksa, Hyosung, Taekwang Industrial, Zhongfu Shenying, Jiangsu Hengshen, Weihai Tuozhan Fiber, Bluestar Fibres

Market Segmentation by Product: Regular-Tow Carbon Fiber

Large-Tow Carbon Fiber



Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial Materials

Aerospace

Sports/Leisure

Medical



The Carbon Fibers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Carbon Fibers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Carbon Fibers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Carbon Fibers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Carbon Fibers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Carbon Fibers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Carbon Fibers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Carbon Fibers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Carbon Fibers Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Carbon Fibers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Regular-Tow Carbon Fiber

1.2.3 Large-Tow Carbon Fiber

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Carbon Fibers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial Materials

1.3.3 Aerospace

1.3.4 Sports/Leisure

1.3.5 Medical

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Carbon Fibers Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Carbon Fibers Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Carbon Fibers Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Carbon Fibers Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Carbon Fibers Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Carbon Fibers Industry Trends

2.4.2 Carbon Fibers Market Drivers

2.4.3 Carbon Fibers Market Challenges

2.4.4 Carbon Fibers Market Restraints

3 Global Carbon Fibers Sales

3.1 Global Carbon Fibers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Carbon Fibers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Carbon Fibers Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Carbon Fibers Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Carbon Fibers Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Carbon Fibers Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Carbon Fibers Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Carbon Fibers Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Carbon Fibers Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Carbon Fibers Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Carbon Fibers Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Carbon Fibers Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Carbon Fibers Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Carbon Fibers Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Carbon Fibers Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Carbon Fibers Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Carbon Fibers Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Carbon Fibers Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Carbon Fibers Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Carbon Fibers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Carbon Fibers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Carbon Fibers Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Carbon Fibers Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Carbon Fibers Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Carbon Fibers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Carbon Fibers Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Carbon Fibers Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Carbon Fibers Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Carbon Fibers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Carbon Fibers Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Carbon Fibers Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Carbon Fibers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Carbon Fibers Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Carbon Fibers Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Carbon Fibers Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Carbon Fibers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Carbon Fibers Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Carbon Fibers Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Carbon Fibers Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Carbon Fibers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Carbon Fibers Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Carbon Fibers Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Carbon Fibers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Carbon Fibers Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Carbon Fibers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Carbon Fibers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Carbon Fibers Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Carbon Fibers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Carbon Fibers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Carbon Fibers Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Carbon Fibers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Carbon Fibers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Carbon Fibers Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Carbon Fibers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Carbon Fibers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Carbon Fibers Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Carbon Fibers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Carbon Fibers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Carbon Fibers Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Carbon Fibers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Carbon Fibers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Carbon Fibers Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Carbon Fibers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Carbon Fibers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Carbon Fibers Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Carbon Fibers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Carbon Fibers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Carbon Fibers Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Carbon Fibers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Carbon Fibers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Carbon Fibers Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Carbon Fibers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Carbon Fibers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Carbon Fibers Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Carbon Fibers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Carbon Fibers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Carbon Fibers Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Carbon Fibers Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Carbon Fibers Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Carbon Fibers Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Carbon Fibers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Carbon Fibers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Carbon Fibers Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Carbon Fibers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Carbon Fibers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Carbon Fibers Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Carbon Fibers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Carbon Fibers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Carbon Fibers Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Carbon Fibers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Carbon Fibers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fibers Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fibers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fibers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fibers Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fibers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fibers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fibers Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fibers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fibers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fibers Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fibers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fibers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Toray

12.1.1 Toray Corporation Information

12.1.2 Toray Overview

12.1.3 Toray Carbon Fibers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Toray Carbon Fibers Products and Services

12.1.5 Toray Carbon Fibers SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Toray Recent Developments

12.2 ZOLTEK (Toray)

12.2.1 ZOLTEK (Toray) Corporation Information

12.2.2 ZOLTEK (Toray) Overview

12.2.3 ZOLTEK (Toray) Carbon Fibers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 ZOLTEK (Toray) Carbon Fibers Products and Services

12.2.5 ZOLTEK (Toray) Carbon Fibers SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 ZOLTEK (Toray) Recent Developments

12.3 Mitsubishi Rayon

12.3.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation Information

12.3.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Overview

12.3.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fibers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fibers Products and Services

12.3.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fibers SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Mitsubishi Rayon Recent Developments

12.4 Toho Tenax (Teijin)

12.4.1 Toho Tenax (Teijin) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Toho Tenax (Teijin) Overview

12.4.3 Toho Tenax (Teijin) Carbon Fibers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Toho Tenax (Teijin) Carbon Fibers Products and Services

12.4.5 Toho Tenax (Teijin) Carbon Fibers SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Toho Tenax (Teijin) Recent Developments

12.5 Hexcel

12.5.1 Hexcel Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hexcel Overview

12.5.3 Hexcel Carbon Fibers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Hexcel Carbon Fibers Products and Services

12.5.5 Hexcel Carbon Fibers SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Hexcel Recent Developments

12.6 Formosa Plastics Corp

12.6.1 Formosa Plastics Corp Corporation Information

12.6.2 Formosa Plastics Corp Overview

12.6.3 Formosa Plastics Corp Carbon Fibers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Formosa Plastics Corp Carbon Fibers Products and Services

12.6.5 Formosa Plastics Corp Carbon Fibers SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Formosa Plastics Corp Recent Developments

12.7 SGL

12.7.1 SGL Corporation Information

12.7.2 SGL Overview

12.7.3 SGL Carbon Fibers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 SGL Carbon Fibers Products and Services

12.7.5 SGL Carbon Fibers SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 SGL Recent Developments

12.8 Cytec Solvay

12.8.1 Cytec Solvay Corporation Information

12.8.2 Cytec Solvay Overview

12.8.3 Cytec Solvay Carbon Fibers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Cytec Solvay Carbon Fibers Products and Services

12.8.5 Cytec Solvay Carbon Fibers SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Cytec Solvay Recent Developments

12.9 Dow Aksa

12.9.1 Dow Aksa Corporation Information

12.9.2 Dow Aksa Overview

12.9.3 Dow Aksa Carbon Fibers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Dow Aksa Carbon Fibers Products and Services

12.9.5 Dow Aksa Carbon Fibers SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Dow Aksa Recent Developments

12.10 Hyosung

12.10.1 Hyosung Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hyosung Overview

12.10.3 Hyosung Carbon Fibers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Hyosung Carbon Fibers Products and Services

12.10.5 Hyosung Carbon Fibers SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Hyosung Recent Developments

12.11 Taekwang Industrial

12.11.1 Taekwang Industrial Corporation Information

12.11.2 Taekwang Industrial Overview

12.11.3 Taekwang Industrial Carbon Fibers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Taekwang Industrial Carbon Fibers Products and Services

12.11.5 Taekwang Industrial Recent Developments

12.12 Zhongfu Shenying

12.12.1 Zhongfu Shenying Corporation Information

12.12.2 Zhongfu Shenying Overview

12.12.3 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fibers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fibers Products and Services

12.12.5 Zhongfu Shenying Recent Developments

12.13 Jiangsu Hengshen

12.13.1 Jiangsu Hengshen Corporation Information

12.13.2 Jiangsu Hengshen Overview

12.13.3 Jiangsu Hengshen Carbon Fibers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Jiangsu Hengshen Carbon Fibers Products and Services

12.13.5 Jiangsu Hengshen Recent Developments

12.14 Weihai Tuozhan Fiber

12.14.1 Weihai Tuozhan Fiber Corporation Information

12.14.2 Weihai Tuozhan Fiber Overview

12.14.3 Weihai Tuozhan Fiber Carbon Fibers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Weihai Tuozhan Fiber Carbon Fibers Products and Services

12.14.5 Weihai Tuozhan Fiber Recent Developments

12.15 Bluestar Fibres

12.15.1 Bluestar Fibres Corporation Information

12.15.2 Bluestar Fibres Overview

12.15.3 Bluestar Fibres Carbon Fibers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Bluestar Fibres Carbon Fibers Products and Services

12.15.5 Bluestar Fibres Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Carbon Fibers Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Carbon Fibers Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Carbon Fibers Production Mode & Process

13.4 Carbon Fibers Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Carbon Fibers Sales Channels

13.4.2 Carbon Fibers Distributors

13.5 Carbon Fibers Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”