Chloroform Market [2021-2027] In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics & Emerging Growth Factors with Prominent Key Players | Akzonobel N.V., Asahi Glass, Tokuyama Corporation

The report titled Global Chloroform Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Chloroform market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Chloroform market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Chloroform market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Chloroform market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Chloroform report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Chloroform report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Chloroform market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Chloroform market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Chloroform market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Chloroform market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Chloroform market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Akzonobel N.V., Asahi Glass, Tokuyama Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Kem One, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, SRF, Consolidated Chemical Company, Lee & Man Chemical Company, Dongying Yinglang Chemical, Dongying City Longxing Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product: Fluorocarbon Grade

Alcohol Stabilized Grade

Technical Grade



Market Segmentation by Application: Anesthetic

Chemical Industry



The Chloroform Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Chloroform market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Chloroform market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Chloroform market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Chloroform industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Chloroform market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Chloroform market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Chloroform market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Chloroform Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Chloroform Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Fluorocarbon Grade

1.2.3 Alcohol Stabilized Grade

1.2.4 Technical Grade

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Chloroform Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Anesthetic

1.3.3 Chemical Industry

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Chloroform Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Chloroform Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Chloroform Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Chloroform Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Chloroform Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Chloroform Industry Trends

2.4.2 Chloroform Market Drivers

2.4.3 Chloroform Market Challenges

2.4.4 Chloroform Market Restraints

3 Global Chloroform Sales

3.1 Global Chloroform Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Chloroform Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Chloroform Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Chloroform Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Chloroform Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Chloroform Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Chloroform Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Chloroform Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Chloroform Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Chloroform Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Chloroform Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Chloroform Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Chloroform Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Chloroform Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Chloroform Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Chloroform Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Chloroform Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Chloroform Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Chloroform Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Chloroform Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Chloroform Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Chloroform Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Chloroform Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Chloroform Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Chloroform Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Chloroform Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Chloroform Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Chloroform Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Chloroform Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Chloroform Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Chloroform Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Chloroform Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Chloroform Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Chloroform Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Chloroform Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Chloroform Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Chloroform Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Chloroform Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Chloroform Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Chloroform Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Chloroform Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Chloroform Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Chloroform Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Chloroform Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Chloroform Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Chloroform Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Chloroform Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Chloroform Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Chloroform Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Chloroform Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Chloroform Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Chloroform Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Chloroform Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Chloroform Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Chloroform Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Chloroform Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Chloroform Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Chloroform Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Chloroform Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Chloroform Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Chloroform Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Chloroform Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Chloroform Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Chloroform Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Chloroform Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Chloroform Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Chloroform Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Chloroform Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Chloroform Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Chloroform Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Chloroform Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Chloroform Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Chloroform Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Chloroform Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Chloroform Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Chloroform Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Chloroform Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Chloroform Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Chloroform Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Chloroform Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Chloroform Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Chloroform Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Chloroform Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Chloroform Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Chloroform Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Chloroform Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Chloroform Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Chloroform Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Chloroform Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Chloroform Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Chloroform Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Chloroform Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Chloroform Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Chloroform Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Chloroform Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Chloroform Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Chloroform Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Chloroform Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Chloroform Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Chloroform Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Chloroform Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Chloroform Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Chloroform Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Akzonobel N.V.

12.1.1 Akzonobel N.V. Corporation Information

12.1.2 Akzonobel N.V. Overview

12.1.3 Akzonobel N.V. Chloroform Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Akzonobel N.V. Chloroform Products and Services

12.1.5 Akzonobel N.V. Chloroform SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Akzonobel N.V. Recent Developments

12.2 Asahi Glass

12.2.1 Asahi Glass Corporation Information

12.2.2 Asahi Glass Overview

12.2.3 Asahi Glass Chloroform Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Asahi Glass Chloroform Products and Services

12.2.5 Asahi Glass Chloroform SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Asahi Glass Recent Developments

12.3 Tokuyama Corporation

12.3.1 Tokuyama Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 Tokuyama Corporation Overview

12.3.3 Tokuyama Corporation Chloroform Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Tokuyama Corporation Chloroform Products and Services

12.3.5 Tokuyama Corporation Chloroform SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Tokuyama Corporation Recent Developments

12.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical

12.4.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Corporation Information

12.4.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Overview

12.4.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Chloroform Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Chloroform Products and Services

12.4.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical Chloroform SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Shin-Etsu Chemical Recent Developments

12.5 Kem One

12.5.1 Kem One Corporation Information

12.5.2 Kem One Overview

12.5.3 Kem One Chloroform Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Kem One Chloroform Products and Services

12.5.5 Kem One Chloroform SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Kem One Recent Developments

12.6 Occidental Petroleum Corporation

12.6.1 Occidental Petroleum Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 Occidental Petroleum Corporation Overview

12.6.3 Occidental Petroleum Corporation Chloroform Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Occidental Petroleum Corporation Chloroform Products and Services

12.6.5 Occidental Petroleum Corporation Chloroform SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Occidental Petroleum Corporation Recent Developments

12.7 Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

12.7.1 Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Corporation Information

12.7.2 Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Overview

12.7.3 Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Chloroform Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Chloroform Products and Services

12.7.5 Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Chloroform SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Recent Developments

12.8 SRF

12.8.1 SRF Corporation Information

12.8.2 SRF Overview

12.8.3 SRF Chloroform Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 SRF Chloroform Products and Services

12.8.5 SRF Chloroform SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 SRF Recent Developments

12.9 Consolidated Chemical Company

12.9.1 Consolidated Chemical Company Corporation Information

12.9.2 Consolidated Chemical Company Overview

12.9.3 Consolidated Chemical Company Chloroform Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Consolidated Chemical Company Chloroform Products and Services

12.9.5 Consolidated Chemical Company Chloroform SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Consolidated Chemical Company Recent Developments

12.10 Lee & Man Chemical Company

12.10.1 Lee & Man Chemical Company Corporation Information

12.10.2 Lee & Man Chemical Company Overview

12.10.3 Lee & Man Chemical Company Chloroform Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Lee & Man Chemical Company Chloroform Products and Services

12.10.5 Lee & Man Chemical Company Chloroform SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Lee & Man Chemical Company Recent Developments

12.11 Dongying Yinglang Chemical

12.11.1 Dongying Yinglang Chemical Corporation Information

12.11.2 Dongying Yinglang Chemical Overview

12.11.3 Dongying Yinglang Chemical Chloroform Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Dongying Yinglang Chemical Chloroform Products and Services

12.11.5 Dongying Yinglang Chemical Recent Developments

12.12 Dongying City Longxing Chemical

12.12.1 Dongying City Longxing Chemical Corporation Information

12.12.2 Dongying City Longxing Chemical Overview

12.12.3 Dongying City Longxing Chemical Chloroform Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Dongying City Longxing Chemical Chloroform Products and Services

12.12.5 Dongying City Longxing Chemical Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Chloroform Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Chloroform Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Chloroform Production Mode & Process

13.4 Chloroform Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Chloroform Sales Channels

13.4.2 Chloroform Distributors

13.5 Chloroform Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

