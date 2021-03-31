Chromium Market Size 2021-Industry Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue Analysis, Top Leaders- | Kermas Group Ltd., Glencore PLC., Samancor Chrome

“

The report titled Global Chromium Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Chromium market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Chromium market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Chromium market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Chromium market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Chromium report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Chromium report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Chromium market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Chromium market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Chromium market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Chromium market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Chromium market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Kermas Group Ltd., Glencore PLC., Samancor Chrome, Assmang Proprietary Limited, Odisha Mining Corporation, Hernic Ferrochrome (Pty) Ltd., CVK Group, Al Tamman Indsil FerroChrome LLC., Gulf Mining Group LLC.

Market Segmentation by Product: Chromium

Chromite Ore

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Metallurgy

Chemicals

Refractory

Others



The Chromium Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Chromium market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Chromium market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Chromium market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Chromium industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Chromium market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Chromium market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Chromium market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Chromium Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Chromium Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Chromium

1.2.3 Chromite Ore

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Chromium Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Metallurgy

1.3.3 Chemicals

1.3.4 Refractory

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Chromium Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Chromium Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Chromium Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Chromium Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Chromium Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Chromium Industry Trends

2.4.2 Chromium Market Drivers

2.4.3 Chromium Market Challenges

2.4.4 Chromium Market Restraints

3 Global Chromium Sales

3.1 Global Chromium Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Chromium Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Chromium Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Chromium Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Chromium Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Chromium Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Chromium Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Chromium Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Chromium Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Chromium Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Chromium Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Chromium Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Chromium Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Chromium Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Chromium Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Chromium Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Chromium Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Chromium Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Chromium Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Chromium Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Chromium Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Chromium Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Chromium Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Chromium Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Chromium Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Chromium Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Chromium Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Chromium Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Chromium Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Chromium Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Chromium Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Chromium Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Chromium Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Chromium Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Chromium Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Chromium Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Chromium Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Chromium Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Chromium Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Chromium Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Chromium Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Chromium Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Chromium Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Chromium Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Chromium Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Chromium Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Chromium Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Chromium Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Chromium Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Chromium Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Chromium Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Chromium Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Chromium Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Chromium Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Chromium Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Chromium Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Chromium Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Chromium Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Chromium Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Chromium Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Chromium Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Chromium Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Chromium Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Chromium Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Chromium Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Chromium Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Chromium Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Chromium Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Chromium Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Chromium Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Chromium Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Chromium Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Chromium Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Chromium Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Chromium Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Chromium Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Chromium Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Chromium Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Chromium Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Chromium Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Chromium Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Chromium Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Chromium Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Chromium Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Chromium Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Chromium Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Chromium Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Chromium Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Chromium Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Chromium Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Chromium Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Chromium Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Chromium Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Chromium Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Chromium Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Chromium Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Chromium Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Chromium Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Chromium Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Chromium Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Chromium Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Chromium Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Chromium Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Kermas Group Ltd.

12.1.1 Kermas Group Ltd. Corporation Information

12.1.2 Kermas Group Ltd. Overview

12.1.3 Kermas Group Ltd. Chromium Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Kermas Group Ltd. Chromium Products and Services

12.1.5 Kermas Group Ltd. Chromium SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Kermas Group Ltd. Recent Developments

12.2 Glencore PLC.

12.2.1 Glencore PLC. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Glencore PLC. Overview

12.2.3 Glencore PLC. Chromium Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Glencore PLC. Chromium Products and Services

12.2.5 Glencore PLC. Chromium SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Glencore PLC. Recent Developments

12.3 Samancor Chrome

12.3.1 Samancor Chrome Corporation Information

12.3.2 Samancor Chrome Overview

12.3.3 Samancor Chrome Chromium Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Samancor Chrome Chromium Products and Services

12.3.5 Samancor Chrome Chromium SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Samancor Chrome Recent Developments

12.4 Assmang Proprietary Limited

12.4.1 Assmang Proprietary Limited Corporation Information

12.4.2 Assmang Proprietary Limited Overview

12.4.3 Assmang Proprietary Limited Chromium Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Assmang Proprietary Limited Chromium Products and Services

12.4.5 Assmang Proprietary Limited Chromium SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Assmang Proprietary Limited Recent Developments

12.5 Odisha Mining Corporation

12.5.1 Odisha Mining Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Odisha Mining Corporation Overview

12.5.3 Odisha Mining Corporation Chromium Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Odisha Mining Corporation Chromium Products and Services

12.5.5 Odisha Mining Corporation Chromium SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Odisha Mining Corporation Recent Developments

12.6 Hernic Ferrochrome (Pty) Ltd.

12.6.1 Hernic Ferrochrome (Pty) Ltd. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hernic Ferrochrome (Pty) Ltd. Overview

12.6.3 Hernic Ferrochrome (Pty) Ltd. Chromium Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Hernic Ferrochrome (Pty) Ltd. Chromium Products and Services

12.6.5 Hernic Ferrochrome (Pty) Ltd. Chromium SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Hernic Ferrochrome (Pty) Ltd. Recent Developments

12.7 CVK Group

12.7.1 CVK Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 CVK Group Overview

12.7.3 CVK Group Chromium Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 CVK Group Chromium Products and Services

12.7.5 CVK Group Chromium SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 CVK Group Recent Developments

12.8 Al Tamman Indsil FerroChrome LLC.

12.8.1 Al Tamman Indsil FerroChrome LLC. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Al Tamman Indsil FerroChrome LLC. Overview

12.8.3 Al Tamman Indsil FerroChrome LLC. Chromium Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Al Tamman Indsil FerroChrome LLC. Chromium Products and Services

12.8.5 Al Tamman Indsil FerroChrome LLC. Chromium SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Al Tamman Indsil FerroChrome LLC. Recent Developments

12.9 Gulf Mining Group LLC.

12.9.1 Gulf Mining Group LLC. Corporation Information

12.9.2 Gulf Mining Group LLC. Overview

12.9.3 Gulf Mining Group LLC. Chromium Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Gulf Mining Group LLC. Chromium Products and Services

12.9.5 Gulf Mining Group LLC. Chromium SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Gulf Mining Group LLC. Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Chromium Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Chromium Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Chromium Production Mode & Process

13.4 Chromium Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Chromium Sales Channels

13.4.2 Chromium Distributors

13.5 Chromium Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

