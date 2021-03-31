World Motorsport Transmission Market Forecast to 2027 -ZF Friedrichshafen, Hewland Transmission, Samsonas, Xtrac Ltd., Drenth, Ricardo Transmission, Sadev, Holinger, Magneti Marelli S.p.A

The motorsport transmission is a matured segment in the global automotive industry. The market is concentrated with large numbers of well-established players along with some localized players. Both the participant segment contribute significantly to the growth of motorsport transmission market. Additionally, the emergence of automatic and semi-automatic transmission systems in motorsport, is heavily driving the motorsport transmission market in the current scenario.

Moreover, the continuous investments and sponsorships in motorsport in facilitating the market players to upgrade their transmission technologies, which is paving the path for motorsport transmission market. Mechanical failures and technological issues related to transmission is leading several motorsport drivers to rely on manual transmission rather than on automatic and semi-automatic transmission. Pertaining to the fact that, the value of automatic transmission cars are much higher and facilitates the manufacturers to increase their annual revenue, the over dependence on manual transmission vehicles is hindering the market for automatic transmission, which is further inhibiting the motorsport transmission market to grow in the current scenario.

The “Global Motorsport Transmission Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the motorsport transmission industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global motorsport transmission market with detailed market segmentation by race type, transmission type, and geography. The global motorsport transmission market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The motorsport transmission market report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The key players profiled in the market include are ZF Friedrichshafen, Hewland Transmission, Samsonas, Xtrac Ltd., Drenth, Ricardo Transmission, Sadev, Holinger, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, and EMCO Gears among others

Global Motorsport Transmission Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Race Type (Formula One, NASCAR, and Others); Transmission Type (Manual Transmission, Semi-automatic Transmission, and Automatic Transmission)

The report firstly introduced the Motorsport Transmission basics: definitions, classifications, applications, and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

