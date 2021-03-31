Anti-Money Laundering Software Market 2021 Ongoing Trend with Most Demanding Players as ACI, SAS, Oracle, BAE, Accenture

The anti-money laundering software market accounted to US$ 905.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 4,993.2 Mn by 2027.

While information sharing has witnessed success among regulators and banks, in the coming years the anti-money laundering software market is expected to become more prevalent amongst smaller financial institutions. In order to make sure that this trend is a success the antimony laundering landscape might also see a culture of collaboration. Furthermore, the market is also projected to experience various obstacles in the way of information sharing, which might include inconsistency of territorial regulation and privacy legislation.

Key Players Influencing the Market

ACI Worldwide

SAS Institute

Oracle Corporation

BAE Systems

Accenture

Verafin Inc.

Safe Banking Systems LLC

Eastnets Holding Ltd.

Ascent Technology Consulting

Opentext Corporation

The global Anti-Money Laundering Software market is segmented on the basis of component, type, application, and end user. The Anti-Money Laundering Software market is categorized on basis of solutions as software and service. On basis of service, the Anti-Money Laundering Software market is segmented as mobile Anti-Money Laundering Software and web Anti-Money Laundering Software. Based on application, the Anti-Money Laundering Software market is segmented into app performance and operation, user analytics, monitoring and marketing analytics. The Anti-Money Laundering Software market on the basis of the end user is classified into BFSI, retail, logistics & transportation, and other.

The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

