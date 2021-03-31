Smart Agriculture Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies AGCO Corporation, Ag Junction Inc., AG Leader Technology, Forecast To 2027

Global Smart Agriculture Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2021-2027.The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Smart Agriculture Market. Global Smart Agriculture Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of +11.5% between 2021 and 2027.Along with the rising trend of globalization, the people are getting more educated regarding healthy diet and thus the food and beverages industry is experiencing a sturdy shift in the food consumption pattern. More number of people today, have started including non-vegetarian food produces, which is subsequently leading to rising demand for smart agriculture market. Global Smart Agriculture Market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the coming years. The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances.

Top Profiling Key Players:

1. AGCO Corporation

2. Ag Junction Inc.

3. AG Leader Technology

4. Deere & Company

5. Raven Industries, Inc.

6. Semiosbio Technologies Inc.

7. SST Development Group, Inc.

8. Teejet Technologies

9. Topcon Precision Agriculture

10. Trimble Navigation Limited among others.

Smart Agriculture Market report provides an in-depth assessment of growth and other aspects of the market in key countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. The Smart Agriculture Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunication with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Smart Agriculture market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, organization size and geography. This report also studies the global Smart Agriculture Market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market Dynamics:

Global smart agriculture market has been categorized by Product type majorly into three categories; hardware, software and services. The hardware segment further comprises of sensors based monitoring system, smart detection systems, GPS enabled ranging system and drones. Whereas the services segment comprises of supply chain management, climate information and other (System Integration, Maintenance and Consulting Service). The software and services market is expected to witness highest growth rates, whereas the hardware segment is expected to grow at a moderate growth rate. The overall Smart agriculture market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The Smart agriculture market research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

Finally, all aspects of the Smart Agriculture Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

