Military VHF Radio Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies Codan Communications, Collins Aerospace, Market Growth, Forecast To 2027

Global Military VHF Radio Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2021-2027.The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Military VHF Radio Market. The law enforcement agencies and military across different parts of the world needs communication capabilities and advanced skills in remote areas which are served using traditional communication devices and infrastructure. Therefore, high frequency and very high frequency radios are getting used by law enforcement and military to overcome issues while operating in remote locations. The VHF radio provides transmission of voice, fax, email, and data signals irrespective of any dependence on communication infrastructure. Global Military VHF Radio Market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the coming years. The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances.

Top Profiling Key Players:

1.AT Communication AG

2.ASELSAN A.

3.Barrett Communications

4.Codan Communications

5.Collins Aerospace

6.Elbit Systems Ltd.

7.Leonardo S.p.A.

8.L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

9.Sat-Com Communications Systems

10.Thales Group

Military VHF Radio Market report provides an in-depth assessment of growth and other aspects of the market in key countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. The Military VHF Radio Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunication with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Military VHF Radio market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, organization size and geography. This report also studies the global Military VHF Radio Market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market Dynamics:

Critical communications in military is crucial which is making adoption of advanced radio systems more among them. Also, owing to increase in military operations for border security and other purposes, use of VHF radio among military is rising to have highly secured communications. This aspect is contributing towards the market growth.

Market Segmentation:

The global military VHF radio market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and frequency range. Based on type, the military VHF radio market is segmented into handheld, fixed-mount. On the basis of application, the military VHF radio market is segmented into aircrafts, naval ships, ground vehicles, soldiers. Based on frequency range, the military VHF radio market is segmented into less than 30 MHz, 30 MHz-80 MHz, 80 MHz-200 MHz, 200 MHz-500 MHz, more than 500 MHz.

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Military VHF Radio Market Landscape

5. Military VHF Radio Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. Military VHF Radio Market – Global Market Analysis

7. Military VHF Radio Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Deployment

8. Military VHF Radio Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Enterprise Size

9. Military VHF Radio Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. Military VHF Radio Market, Key Company Profiles

12. Appendix

