Copper Pipes and Tubes Market 2021: Company Profiles, Segments, Landscape, Demand and Trends by Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Copper is one of the chemical elements having the symbol Cu. Copper is malleable, soft, and ductile metal that has a very high thermal and electrical conductivity. The freshly exposed surface of pure copper will have a pinkish-orange color. Copper is mostly used as a conductor of electricity and heat. Copper pipes & tubes are ordinarily used in the construction sector for water supply lines and refrigerant lines in heating, cooling, and air-conditioning systems. These offer superior corrosion-resistance and reliable connections.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The demand of copper pipes & tubes has increased due to its various applications such as HVAC & Refrigeration, Industrial Heat-Exchange Equipment, Plumbing, Others. Copper is very formidable and is high corrosion resistant which also increases the demand for copper pipes & tubes. These are also used in the automotive as well as the building and construction industry which is further expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Copper Pipes & Tubes Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Copper Pipes & Tubes market with detailed market segmentation by type, application. The global Copper Pipes & Tubes market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Copper Pipes & Tubes market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Copper Pipes & Tubes market is segmented into type, application. By type, the Copper Pipes & Tubes market is classified into Copper Pipes, Copper Tubes. By application, the Copper Pipes & Tubes market is classified into HVAC & Refrigeration, Industrial Heat-Exchange Equipment, Plumbing, Others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Copper Pipes & Tubes market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The Copper Pipes & Tubes market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report also includes the profiles affecting the Copper Pipes & Tubes market from both demand and supply side. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the Copper Pipes & Tubes market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report covers vital developments in the Copper Pipes & Tubes market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the Copper Pipes & Tubes market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Copper Pipes & Tubes in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Copper Pipes & Tubes market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Copper Pipes & Tubes market. Besides, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the critical development in the past five years.

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc.

EvalHalcor

Mueller Industries, Inc.

Aurubis AG

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Cerro Flow Products LLC

H & H Tube

Foshan Huahong Copper Tube Co., Ltd.

Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC

