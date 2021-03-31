Foam Blowing Agents Market 2021: Key Vendors Analysis, Industry Growth, Revenue by Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Blowing agents are substances which create a cellular structure in a wide variety of materials, including plastics, polymers, and metals, via a foaming process. This cellular structure reduces density and improves acoustic and thermal insulation while increasing the original polymer’s stiffness. Foam blowing agents are used in a variety of industries, including construction, automobile, food packaging, and electronics.

Download PDF Sample Copy at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00020583/

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global foam blowing agents market is expected to develop significantly due to competitive advantages such as increased performance, eco-friendliness, and better insulating properties. Further, the market is expected to benefit from rising urbanization and globalization in developing regions around the world. Moreover, increased use of polymer foams in the building and automotive industries is expected to drive development in the coming years. Furthermore, the demand for polyurethane, polyolefins, and natural foam blowing agents, the production of zero ODP and low GWP foam blowing agents, and improved foam blowing agent performance are some of the market’s other driving factors. The results of these drivers are expected to grow significantly as a result of investments in the production of environmentally friendly and low-cost foam blowing agents. However, measures against harmful agents levied by the government and various organizations from various regions are expected to impede market development.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Foam blowing agents Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemical and Materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the foam blowing agents market with detailed market segmentation by product type, foam type, application, and geography. The global foam blowing agents market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading foam blowing agents market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global foam blowing agents market is segmented on the basis of product type, foam type, and application. On the basis of product type the global foam blowing agents market is segmented into HCFC, HFC, HCS, HFOS, and others. Based on foam type the global foam blowing agents market is segmented into polyurethane, polyolefin, polystyrene, phenolic, and others. Based on application the global foam blowing agents market is segmented into building & construction, automotive, bedding & furniture, appliances, packaging, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global foam blowing agents market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The foam blowing agents market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report also includes the profiles affecting the foam blowing agents market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the foam blowing agents market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Foam blowing agents market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Foam blowing agents market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Foam blowing agents in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Foam blowing agents market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Foam blowing agents market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Arkema S.A.

Honeywell International Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company

Haltermann GmbH

Harp International Ltd.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Sinochem Group

Solvay S.A.

ZEON Corporation

Browse More Details on Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00020583/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact us:

The Insight Partners

Phone: + 1-646-491-9876

E-mail: [email protected]