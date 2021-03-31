Fungicides Market 2021: Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Sales, Trends and Analysis to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Fungicides are pesticides used to control and prevent the development of fungi and spore diseases. These fungicides may be used to target particular diseases or a wide range of fungal infections. Fungicides minimize crop losses both before and after harvest while also increasing crop yield. Fungicides are formulated products that contain an active ingredient as well as inert ingredients that boost the product’s performance. Fungicides are usually combined with water and sprayed on.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global fungicides market is expected to develop significantly due to factors such as the increasing population’s demand for food security, advancements in farming practices and techniques, and changing climatic conditions that favor disease occurrence. Further, fungicides are widely used to eliminate harmful fungi that reduce crop yield. As a result, the global demand for fungicides to reduce crop loss is growing, which will propel its market growth. The majority of Asia Pacific nations, such as India, Indonesia, South Korea, and Thailand, as well as American countries such as Mexico and Central and South America, have agrarian economies. These countries are highly dependent on agricultural production, which accounts for a significant portion of their GDP. Owing to this, there will be an increased demand for fungicides in the market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Fungicides Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemical and Materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the fungicides market with detailed market segmentation by type, crop type, application, and geography. The global fungicides market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading fungicides market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global fungicides market is segmented on the basis of type, crop type, and application. On the basis of type the global fungicides market is segmented into chemical fungicides, bio fungicides. Based on crop type the global fungicides market is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others. Based on application the global fungicides market is segmented into seed treatment, foliar, soil treatment, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global fungicides market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The fungicides market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report also includes the profiles affecting the fungicides market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the fungicides market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Fungicides market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Fungicides market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Fungicides in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Fungicides market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Fungicides market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Corteva, Inc.

Syngenta AG

FMC Corporation

UPL Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Nippon Soda Co., Ltd.

Isagro S.p.A

Nufarm

