Hexane Market 2021: Emerging Technology, Opportunities, Analysis and Future Threats till 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Hexane is an unreactive, odorless, colorless, and relatively cost-effective solvent. It is known to be insoluble in water and also highly flammable. Hexane production is quite dependent on crude oil availability. Since it is majorly manufactured by refining & reforming crude oil, it has major applications, mainly in the formulation of glues & adhesives. Furthermore, it also acts as a solvent extraction agent owing to its immiscible properties in many industries. It further possesses degreasing properties, which can be utilized as a cleaning agent.

Download PDF Sample Copy at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00020585/

MARKET DYNAMICS

The hexane market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as wider application in oil extraction, industrial cleaning and degreasing, polymerization, pharmaceuticals, and others. Hexane has a greater capacity to extract oil than the other solvents, like petroleum ether & ethyl acetate. It easily mixes with vegetable oil and then washes it out without disturbing fiber, sugar, protein, and undesired gums. Rising crude oil production around the world is anticipated to be an important driver for this market during the review period. Moreover, demand for hexane is presumed to witness significant growth over the assessment period owing to the surging oil & gas industry. However, the implementation of stringent regulations by various government organizations has restricted the application of toxic contaminants used in the extraction of cooking oils, which may hamper the growth of the hexane market. Nevertheless, with the steady growth in the oil industry and pharmaceuticals sector, there are opportunities for the market players to invest in this market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Hexane Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the hexane market with detailed market segmentation by grade, application, and geography. The global hexane market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading hexane market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global hexane market is segmented on the basis of grade and application. On the basis of grade, the hexane market is segmented into oil extraction/food, pharmaceutical, and industrial. The hexane market on the basis of the application is classified into oil extraction, industrial cleaning and degreasing, polymerization, pharmaceuticals, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global hexane market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The hexane market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report also includes the profiles affecting the hexane market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the hexane market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover various key developments in the global hexane market. Various companies are focusing growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Some of the growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from hexane market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for hexane in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the hexane market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the hexane market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Liaoyang Yufeng Chemical Co.

Merck KGaA

Phillips 66 Company

Rompetrol S.A.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Browse More Details on Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00020585/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact us:

The Insight Partners

Phone: + 1-646-491-9876

E-mail: [email protected]