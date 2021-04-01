Global Covid-19 Impact on Automotive Brake Lining Market Forecast to 2027 – AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO., AISIN SEIKI Co., Brembo S.p.A., Continental AG, Federal-Mogul, General Motors, Japan Brake Industrial Co., Meritor, SGL Group

Modern cars have brake lining on all four wheels that are operated with the aid of using hydraulic systems. The automotive brake linings are a kind of breaking device hired in automobiles for reinforcing vehicle safety. They are high-strain breaking systems, which are utilized in drum brakes and disc brakes. The automobile brake linings are made of numerous materials, consisting of non-asbestos, semi asbestos, and ceramic, that are available at low costs in the market, making them cost-effective to brake system manufacturers. The predominant gain of this system is that it can be designed with sufficient fail-secure ability to prevent the vehicle thoroughly regardless of huge leakage. This kind of breaking system is smooth to put in on brake shoes and pads as they are interconnected by pipes.

MARKET DYNAMICS

High demand for the automotive brake linings from heavy industrial vehicles consisting of the production and agricultural equipment, an upward push in automobile manufacturing and increase in automobile fleet at the road, the common vehicle recalls because of a brake-related issues are the key drivers of automotive brake lining market. Technological development in braking technology to eliminate the usage of frictional material restraints the growth of the market.

Major Players in the market are: AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO., AISIN SEIKI Co., Brembo S.p.A., Continental AG, Federal-Mogul, General Motors, Japan Brake Industrial Co., Meritor, SGL Group

Global Automotive Brake Lining Market: Applications and Types

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material (Non-Asbestos, Semi-Asbestos, Ceramic Friction Brake Lining); Vehicle Type (Passenger, Commercial) and Geography

