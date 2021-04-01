Smart Learning Market Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

Smart learning refers to the application of advanced learning technologies and connected systems for imparting education. It comprises hardware and software for the effective implementation of advanced technologies in teaching and learning. Increasing penetration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in enterprises and institutes for enhanced learning is a primary factor contributing to the growth of the smart learning market across the globe. Major vendors in the smart learning market are focusing on product innovations and related developments during the forecast period.

The smart learning market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the growing popularity of connected devices in the education sector and the rapid adoption of eLearning solutions. Also, artificial intelligence and machine learning are likely to strengthen market growth further. However, data security and privacy concerns may impede the growth of the smart learning market in the forecast period. On the other hand, increasing spending in the education sector would offer significant opportunities for the smart learning market in the coming years.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

1. Adobe Inc.

2. BenQ Corporation

3. Blackboard Inc.

4. D2L Corporation

5. Ellucian Company L.P.

6. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

7. IBM Coproration

8. Pearson

9. Saba Software, Inc.

10. SMART Technologies ULC

