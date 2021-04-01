Smartphone Integrated Circuits Market – Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis to 2027

The global smartphone integrated circuit market is predicted to observe surging growth due to the increasing demand for smartphones worldwide. The growing competition in the smartphone market has further led to an increase in the requirement for smartphone integrated circuits. The growing fame of smartphones in the youth is anticipated to contribute to the smartphone integrated circuit market growth.

The developments in smartphone design and technology are the major factor driving the growth of the smartphone integrated circuits market. Technology advancements in 4G and LTE are anticipated to drive the smartphone integrated circuit market over the forecast period. Further, increasing the use of integrated circuits in tablets is anticipated to drive the smartphone integrated circuit market.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

1. MediaTek Inc.

2. Broadcom

3. Dialog Semiconductor

4. Intel Corporation

5. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

6. Renesas Electronics Corporation

7. Richtek Technology Corporation

8. SAMSUNG

9. Synaptics Incorporated

10. Texas Instruments Incorporated

