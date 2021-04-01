Military Rugged Display Market Outlook and Major Regions’ Development Analysis

According to our latest market study on “Military Rugged Display Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product (Smartphones and Handheld Computers, Laptops and Notebooks, Avionics Display, Vehicle Mounted Computer, and Panel PC and Mission Critical Computer), Display Size (Less than 10 Inches, 10–15 Inches, and More than 15 Inches), Screen Type (Touchscreen and Non-Touchscreen), Resolution (High Definition and Full High Definition), and Users (Air Forces, Naval Forces, and Land Forces),” the market was valued at US$ 1,537.21 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,647.30 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The military rugged display market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The market growth in this region is majorly driven by the growing implementation of advanced military rugged display and extensive government investments in the US defense sector. In addition, the presence of major market players such as Aydin Displays, Curtiss-Wright Corp, and General Micro Systems Inc., and reduction in the total cost of ownership (TCO) are among other factors supporting the market growth in North America. Further, the market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is majorly driven by increasing defense budgets and mounting military aircraft modernization efforts.

During the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, the growth outlook of military rugged display in all the major geographic regions is estimated to be quite positive. However, the market growth is likely to slow down during 2020–2021 due to disruptions in global businesses caused by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak; to contain the spread of the virus, all major countries in Europe, APAC, and North America are imposing strict restrictions on business activities and the movement of goods and people. These factors are adversely affecting both supply and demand for various components and parts design ed for military applications.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Military Rugged Display Market

The recent COVID-19 pandemic crisis is adversely affecting the world and is continuing to shatter several countries. Until the outbreak, the defense industry was experiencing substantial growth in terms of production and services; however, the crisis is disrupting the supply chain and manufacturing of defense products equipment.The research provides answers to the following key questions:

The defense manufacturing industry is heavily dependent on manual labor, and it is experiencing a lack of labors in respective manufacturing facilities due to the lockdown regulations in many countries across the world. Major defense spenders allocate close to or over 2% of their GDP, a significant amount, to defense. However, several governments are deprioritizing defense spending owing to the emergence of pandemic. Also, governments of many countries are investing in the activities that may help control the spread of the virus. This factor is restricting the production of various defense equipment, thereby hindering the growth of military rugged display market.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Military Rugged Display industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

The research on the Military Rugged Display market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Military Rugged Display market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

