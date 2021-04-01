Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market 2021 examines the overall study of sales, demand, growth and forecasts to 2026 | Competitors such as XENIOS AG, Terumo Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) is an extracorporeal method of delivering long-term respiratory and cardiac assistance to patients with failing lungs and hearts. Blood is circulated back into the bloodstream of infants by an artificial lung. With increased demand from respiratory applications, the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market will expand.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Factors driving the growth of the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation system market are the growing prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, coupled with rising adoption of ECMO in lung transplantation procedures. However, the complications associated with ECMO and high cost of ECMO procedures is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, growth in the number of ECMO centers and technological advancements in ECMO Machine is anticipated to boost the market growth.

Request for sample Report Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00020839/

MARKET SCOPE

The “Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation system market with detailed market segmentation by component, modality, application and patient type. The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in extracorporeal membrane oxygenation system market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market

Getinge Group

Medtronic plc

LivaNova PLC

XENIOS AG

Terumo Corporation

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

NIPRO Corporation

OriGen Biomedical, Inc.

ALung Technologies, Inc.

EUROSETS S.r.l

MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG

Sorin Group

Medos Medizintechnik AG

Abbott Laboratories

Braile Biomedical

Edwards Lifesciences Corp

Elsius Biomedical Inc.

Spectrum Medical

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation system market is segmented on the basis of component, modality, application and patient type. Based on component, the market is segmented as pumps, oxygenators, controllers, cannula, and accessories. On the basis of modality, the market is categorized as Venoarterial (VA), Venovenous (VV), and Arteriovenous (AV). On the basis of application, the market is categorized as respiratory, cardiac, and extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation (ECPR). On the basis of patient type, the market is categorized as neonates, pediatric, and adult

The report analyzes factors affecting extracorporeal membrane oxygenation system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation system market in these regions.

Reasons for buying this report:

– It offers an analysis of changing competitive scenario.

– For making informed decisions in the businesses, it offers analytical data with strategic planning methodologies.

– It offers a seven-year assessment of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market.

– It helps in understanding the major key product segments.

– Researchers throw light on the dynamics of the market such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

– It offers a regional analysis of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market along with business profiles of several stakeholders.

Purchase Full Copy of This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00020839/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]