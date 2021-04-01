Food Allergen PCR Kits Market Forecast 2021-2027 Millipore Sigma, Thermo Fisher, Perkinelmer

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Food allergens are naturally present proteins in foods or ingredients that cause abnormal immune response. It is caused when the human immune system wrongly recognizes these proteins in food as harmful. The most common food allergens reported around the globe include eggs, seafood, milk, peanuts, shellfish, soy, wheat, tree nuts, Brazil nuts, pine nuts, cashews, pistachios, and walnuts.

MARKET DYNAMICS

increased awareness among consumers regarding the safety of food products and growing consumer demand for fresh and suitable products are the major factor driving the market growth in the review period. However, lack of food control infrastructure & resources in developing countries might impede the market growth in the study period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Food Allergen PCR Kits Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of food allergen PCR kits market with detailed market segmentation source, food tested and region. The food allergen PCR kits market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in food allergen PCR kits market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Food Allergen PCR Kits Market

Dicentra

Eurofins Scientific SE

Intertek Group plc

Mérieux NutriSciences

Microbac Laboratories Inc

Neogen Corporation

ALS Limited

Romer Labs Diagnostic Gmbh

SGS S.A.

UV SUD SPB PTE. LTD.

IFP Institut Fur Produktqualität

Millipore Sigma

Thermo Fisher

Perkinelmer

Envirologix

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The food allergen PCR kits market is segmented on the basis source, food tested. On the basis of source, the market is segmented into peanut and soy, wheat, milk, egg, tree nuts, seafood and others. On the basis of food tested, the market is segmented into bakery and confectionery, infant food, processed food, dairy products and alternatives, seafood and meat products and other foods.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Food Allergen PCR Kits market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Food Allergen PCR Kits market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Reasons for buying this report:

– It offers an analysis of changing competitive scenario.

– For making informed decisions in the businesses, it offers analytical data with strategic planning methodologies.

– It offers a seven-year assessment of Food Allergen PCR Kits Market.

– It helps in understanding the major key product segments.

– Researchers throw light on the dynamics of the market such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

– It offers a regional analysis of Food Allergen PCR Kits Market along with business profiles of several stakeholders.

