Hydrotherapy Chairs Market Forecast and Demand to 2027 Cook Medical, BrosMed Medical Co., Ltd., Merit Medical Systems

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The use of hydrotherapy dates back to ancient Greek and Roman civilizations. This involves getting a dry hydromassage in either chair or table form. Hydromassage is a therapeutic technique involving the use of water and pressurized jets to help massage muscles and other soft tissues in the body. Patients with medical conditions, such as burns, septic ulcers, lesions, amputations, and arthritis, can benefit from the effects of sitting in warm water.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The hydrotherapy chairs market is driving due to the factors such as increasing number of patients suffering with chronic diseases, rising awareness with respect to treatments and procedures and new product launches. However, high cost of the chairs is expected to hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Hydrotherapy Chairs Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of hydrotherapy chairs market with detailed market segmentation by product type and end user. The hydrotherapy chairs market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in hydrotherapy chairs market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Hydrotherapy Chairs Market

Cook Medical

BrosMed Medical Co., Ltd.

Merit Medical Systems

Biometrics

Asahi Intecc

Seawon Meditech

Shanghai Kindly Medical Instruments

Baylis Medical Company, Inc.

Integer Holdings Corporation

1iVascular S.L.U.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The hydrotherapy chairs market is segmented on the basis of product type and end user. Based on product type, the market is segmented into hydrotherapy chair with casters and hydrotherapy chair without casters. Based on end user, the market is segmented into intestinal hospitals, home-use, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting hydrotherapy chairs market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the hydrotherapy chairs market in these regions.

