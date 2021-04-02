Parenting Apps Market Developments and Opportunity Assessment 2020 – AppClose, Baby Connect, Blub Blub, Cozi, Kinedu, Med ART Studios, Parent Cue, Peanut, Playfully, Winnie

Parenting Apps Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

Parenting can be difficult, and first-time parents actively access mobile applications or “apps” in this digital age to adjust to their new roles. Apps are now the technologically savvy go-to tool for parents to access data, track their babies’ development, edit and share photos, and much more.

Moreover, almost half of millennial parents in 2018 relied on mobile parenting apps for parenting and child-related information, and more than half rely on science-based websites. However, use varies depending on parent demographics, with lower-income parents less likely to turn to science-based sources. Such factors are expected to boost the growth of the parenting apps market during the forecast period.

The reports cover key developments in the Parenting Apps market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Parenting Apps market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Parenting Apps market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

AppClose, Inc.

Baby Connect (Seacloud Software)

Blub Blub Inc.

Cozi Inc.

Kinedu

Med ART Studios (Sprout Baby)

Parent Cue

Peanut

Playfully LLC

Winnie, Inc.

The “Global Parenting Apps Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Parenting Apps market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Parenting Apps market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Parenting Apps market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global parenting apps market is segmented on the basis of operating system, end user, and pricing. Based on operating system, the parenting apps market is segmented into: iOS, Android, and Others. Based on end user, parenting apps market is segmented into: Parents, Childcare/Daycare, and Others. Based on pricing, parenting apps market is segmented into: Monthly Subscription and Annual Subscription.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Parenting Apps market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Parenting Apps Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Parenting Apps market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Parenting Apps market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Parenting Apps Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Parenting Apps Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Parenting Apps Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Parenting Apps Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

