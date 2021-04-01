Matting Agents Market Growth and Restrain Factors Analysis – 2025

Matting Agents Market: Snapshot

Matting agents are applied on coatings in numerous applications in order to achieve a durable, scratch-proof finish and color stability. The global matting agents market has become commercially important in recent years due to the rising need for solutions to protect paints and coatings from environmental contaminants in various settings. The rapid growth of the industrial sector in several regions across the world is likely to ensure smooth growth of the global matting agents market in the coming years.

By application, the global matting agents market is segmented into industrial, leather, architecture, and wood. Industrial applications are likely to dominate the global matting agents market in the coming years due to the proclivity of metal industrial instruments to rust. The economic importance of industrial equipment as well as the risk of adverse consequences of rust to workers is likely to ensure steady dominance of the industrial sector in the global matting agents market. The increasing demand for leather ware in various sectors such as furniture and automotive is also likely to lead to steady demand from the matting agents market from the leather industry.

The booming manufacturing sector in rising Asia Pacific economies is likely to ensure steady dominance of the region in the global matting agents market in the coming years. India and China are thus likely to play a key role in the development of the global matting agents market, as the two economies have stepped up their efforts to boost the respective domestic manufacturing industry and are thus likely to witness robust industrialization in the coming years. Asia Pacific is also home to a booming automotive industry, which could help enable steady demand for matting agents in leather processing.

Global Matting Agents Market: Overview

Matting agents are useful to achieve the desired matting effect, while at the same time, maintaining the performance properties of the coating including color stability, good flow, and physical and mechanical properties. There are various formulations of matting agents are available including epoxy, epoxy-polyester hybrids, and polyester-TGIC powder coating. Owing to its application for various purposes, the global matting agents market is projected for a healthy growth rate during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

This report on global market for matting agents is an in-depth study of all the important factors that are anticipated to influence the demand in the near future, and estimates their eventual impact. The report has been prepared using proven research methodologies and aims to serve as an asset to the buyers, helping them in making more informed business decisions. Besides overviewing the overall value chain of the matting agents market, the report also profiles a number of prominent players for their market share, product range, pricing and margin, and recent strategic decisions.

The global matting agents market can be segmented into organic or inorganic, on the basis of product. The segment of organic matting agents can be further sub-segmented into waxes and thermoplastics while inorganic segment includes silica and others. By formulation, the market can be categorized into waterborne, solventborne, powder, ultra-violet (UV), and others. By application, the market can be bifurcated into industrial, wood, leather, and architectural. The segment of industrial coatings matting agents is further sub-segmented into metals, papers, plastics, and printing inks. Geographically, the report evaluates the opportunities available in regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Matting Agents Market: Trends and Opportunities

The growth of paints and coatings sector, along with increasing application of matting agents in various industrial and agricultural fields are the primary factor driving the market. With matting agents, the surfaces can achieve properties such as resistance against scratch, weathering, and water.

By product, the segment of inorganic matting agents dominates the demand, while organic segment is expected to remain steady during the forecast period. Among inorganic segments, silica-based products serve most of the demand, owing to its applications in paints, lacqures, coatings, varnishes, inks, and plastics. By formulation, waterborne has most of the demand while by application, architectural segment leads. Matting agents provide functions such as inertness, burnish and scrub resistance, film permeability, and high brightness.

Global Matting Agents Market: Regional Outlook

Currently, Asia Pacific is the most lucrative region for matting agents market, primarily driven by thriving manufacturing sectors in countries such as China and India. Rising awareness pertaining to matting agents is only further augmenting the demand from this region. Europe, on the other hand, has been projected to grow at the best growth rate during the forecast period, owing to its applications in wood coating, industrial coating, and architectural purposes. Several prominent companies in this market are based out of Europe, which will further favor the Europe matting agents market.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Huber Engineered Materials, Evonik Industries, Deuteron, PPG, W.R. Grace & Co., and Baltimore innovations are some of the leading companies currently operational in global matting agents market. These players dominate with their customized and diverse product offerings. Although dificulties in obtaining a uniform gloss of UV coastings used to be the foremost challenge for these players, this has been considerably overcome by the development of innovative products in the recent past. In addition to that, several leading market participants are investing on modern laboratories to carry out research and development activities in order to develop advanced products.

