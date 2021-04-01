Europe Digital Genome Market Key Players Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast up to 2027 !! THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC Illumina, Inc

According to our new market research study on “EuropeDigital Genome MarketForecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product, Applicationand End-User”the market is expected to reach US$ 5,994.09 millionby 2027 from US$ 3,250.04 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the EuropeDigital Genomemarket and the factors driving the market growth along with those hindering it.

Based on product, the digital genome market is further segmented into DNA/RNA analysis, sequencing chips, sequencing and analyzer instruments, sample prep instruments, and sequencing and analysis software. In 2019, the sequencing and analyzer instruments segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Growth in this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of analyzing instruments for sequencing by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies in advanced economies. Moreover, companies are focusing on supplying superior quality instruments to research centers and pharmaceutical companies that are involved in developing therapies for genetic diseases, which will offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC

Illumina, Inc

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD

QIAGEN

bioMerieux SA

The growth of the EuropeDigital Genome marketis mainly attributed to government and private funding for genome sequencing, launch of innovative technologies for genome projects, and increase in various research for genome in the country.However,the security and confidentiality issueare the major factor hindering the market growth in Europe.

A few of the leading companies operating in the EuropeDigital Genomemarket areTHERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC, Illumina, Inc, F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD, QIAGEN, and bioMerieux SA.

EUROPE DIGITAL GENOME MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Sequencing and Analyzer Instruments

DNA/RNA Analysis

Sequencing and Analysis Software

Sequencing Chips

Sample Prep Instruments

By Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Academic Research

Personalized Medicine

Agricultural

Other

By End-User

Diagnostics and Forensic Labs

Academic Research Institutes

Hospitals

Other

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

