Europe E. coli Testing Market Key Players, Industry Demand, Overview And Supply Chain Analysis, Forecast To 2027 !! bioMerieux SA Abbott (Alere Inc.)

According to our new market research study on “Europe E. coliTesting Marketto 2027 – Regional Analysis and Forecast – by Technology,and End-User”the market is expected to reach US$ 726.5 Mn by 2027 from US$ 442.7 Mn in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the EuropeE. coliTestingmarket and the factors driving the market growth along with those hindering it.

Based on technology, the monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of the E. coli testing market in 2019. However, the immunoassays segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Monoclonal antibodies offer advantages such as low cross-reactivity, high specificity, and excellent lot-to-lot stability, which are likely to contribute to the dominancy of the segment during the forecast period. Whereas, the rising adoption of immunotherapy for E. coli testing and increased reagents offering by companies are likely to serve wider growth opportunities during forecast period.

Company Profiles

bioMerieux SA

Abbott (Alere Inc.)

BD

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

The growth of EuropeE. colitesting marketis mainly attributed to increasing E. coli testing, growing product innovation, and rising research activities that are expected to offer further growth opportunities for the players operating in the market. However, the testing challengesis the major factor hindering the market growth in Europe.

A few of the leading companies operating in the EuropeE. colitestingmarket arebioMerieux SA, Abbott (Alere Inc.), BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Hologic, Inc.

EUROPEE. COLITESTING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Monoclonal Antibodies

Differential Light Scattering

Molecular Diagnostics

Immunoassays

Chromatography

Flow Cytometry

Gel Microdroplets

Diagnostic Imaging

By End-User

Commercial or Private Labs

Physician Offices

Hospitals

Public Health Labs

Academic Research Institutes

By Country

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

