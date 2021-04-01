Global Pain Management Devices Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast To 2027 – Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Hospira  Inc., Halyard Health  Inc, Smiths Medical 

According to the latest study on ‘Pain Management Devices Market to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis and Forecast by Product Type and Application,’ the market is expected to reach US$ 8,388.67 million in 2027 from US$ 4,527.31 million and in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global pain management devices market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

Based on the type, the global pain management devices market is segmented into neuromodulation devices, ablation devices, and analgesic infusion pumps. The neuromodulation devices segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the ablation devices segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and product developments by the market players are likely to enhance the market growth of the segment during the forecast period. In February 2019, Medtronic received FDA approval and launched its Accurian radiofrequency ablation system for treatment of chronic pain in the US. Based on application, the pain management devices market is segmented into neuropathic pain, cancer pain, facial pain and migraine, musculoskeletal pain, and others.

The key factors that are driving growth of the pain management devices market are increasing chronic pain incidences, rising product launches, and growing geriatric population. Moreover, technological advancements in pain management devices are likely to have positive impact on the market. However, the lack of awareness regarding pain management and high cost of pain management devices are likely to restrict the market growth.

Key Market Competitors: Global Pain Management Devices Market

Medtronic plc Abbott Boston Scientific Corporation Hospira Inc. Halyard Health Inc Smiths Medical B. Braun Melsungen AG Neurotech NA Inc. BD Nevro Corp

Current and future of Pain Management Devices market outlook in the developed and emerging markets The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

To comprehend Global Pain Management Devices market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Pain Management Devices market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

