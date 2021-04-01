Global Drug Abuse Testing Market 2020, Industry Research Trends, Regional Outlook, Forecast Analysis 2027| UCP Biosciences, MEDACX Ltd., Beckman Coulter, Inc. , Alcolizer Pty Ltd., Wondfo, DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA

The drug abuse testing market expected to be US$ 5,783.71 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 9,393.17 Mn by 2027.

Europe is the second largest geographic market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to rise in the use of illicit substances and incidences of death due to drug overdose. In addition, the presence of government policies are expected to offer growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The Global research report on the Drug Abuse Testing Market provides in-depth current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. In addition, research report offers the historic data for year 2019 and 2020 and also provides the forecast data from year 2020 to 2027 which is based on revenue (USD Million). The report consists present as well as future data for the period from 2020 to 2027, and also provides compounded annual growth rate (CAGR%), which is measured for regional markets and individual segment-wise. The study analyzed the market in terms of revenue (Million USD). The research report covers the detailed analysis of primary and secondary data. It also analyzes various industrial dynamics which include: drivers, restraints, current trends and opportunities impacting on market. Further, report offering the market share, leading segments, geographical analysis, major key players along with major collaborations, merger & acquisitions with their trending innovation and business policies.

Redwood Toxicology Laboratory (Abbott) F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. OraSure Technologies, Inc. UCP Biosciences MEDACX Ltd. Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher) Alcolizer Pty Ltd. Wondfo DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA American Screening Corporation, Inc Mercedes Medical, Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc. Express Diagnostics Int’l, Inc. Omega Laboratories, Inc. Laboratorio Sodré.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

the worldwide Drug Abuse Testing market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

