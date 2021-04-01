Mesotherapy Market Business opportunity 2021 – Mesoskinline, KORU PHARMACEUTICALS, Fusion Meso, TOSKANI COSMETICS, DR. Korman, OSTAR BEAUTY SCI-TEC

The mesotherapy market was valued at US$ 561.20 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 890.92 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Various countries such as India, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE have emerged as the world’s best medical tourism destinations. These countries are at the forefront to offer aesthetic services such as nose jobs, facelift, lip jobs, hair transplant, and liposuction. Medical tourists from developed countries such as the US and Canada, and several European countries travel to the abovementioned countries for the treatment of their health problems. As per the Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, South Korea is among the largest countries that has performed the highest number of plastic surgeries. ~400,000 medical tourists visited South Korea for medical procedures in 2018. The country has registered ~20% growth in medical tourism in the past 10 years. According to a Gallup poll, ~14% of South Korean women have undergone cosmetic surgery. The country has also reported increasing demand from foreigners at a rate of 40% of globally performed cosmetic surgeries every year. Therefore, the growing demand for aesthetic procedures and increasing medical tourism drive the growth of the mesotherapy market.

Request for sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00015280/

Colgate-Palmolive Company (FILORGA), Mesoskinline, INSTITUTE BCN, KORU PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD, Fusion Meso, TOSKANI COSMETICS, DR. Korman, OSTAR BEAUTY SCI-TECH CO LTD., mesoestetic, Revitacare, Galderma, DERMEDICS International, Mesotech S.r.l., and SKIN TECH PHARMA GROUP are among the leading companies operating in the mesotherapy market.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into mesotherapy fillers kits, mesotherapy solution kits, mesotherapy chemical peels, anti-Aging masks, and mesotherapy devices. In 2019, the mesotherapy solution kits segment accounted for the largest market share. Growth of the market for this segment is attributed to the rising need for wellness products to attain good looks and better skin conditions. Mesotherapy fillers, also known as dermal fillers, are used for non-surgical treatment of aging, wrinkles, scars, and other skin problems. Through fillers, the mesotherapy is provided up to the middle layer of the skin. The mesotherapy filler kits consist of a small injector or derma roller and ampoules of fillers such as collagen, vitamins, and extracts. The mesotherapy therapy kits are available according to the dosage or treatment cycles suggested by physicians. The injectors are offered in different designs to perform different treatment procedures—such as intra-epidermal, papular, nappage, mesoperfusion, and point by point. The injector, known as a mesogun, is designed with different syringe sizes, ranging from 2 cc to 10 cc, suitable for volumes 1 ml, 5 ml, 10 ml, and 20 ml; the needles used for these syringes are of 4–13 mm length. The growing demand for aging and wrinkle treatment, and increase in number of these procedures are fueling the mesotherapy market growth.

The scope of the mesotherapy market includes product type, indication, end user, and geography. The global market for mesotherapy is analyzed on the basis of five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America. The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the mesotherapy market, emphasizing on various parameters such as market trends, technological advancements, and market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of the globally leading market players.

The Report Segments Global Mesotherapy Market as Follows:

By Product Type

Mesotherapy Fillers Kits

Mesotherapy Solution Kits

Mesotherapy Chemical Peels

Anti-Aging Masks

Mesotherapy Devices

By Indication

Anti-Aging and Wrinkle Treatment

Facial Rejuvenation

Stretch Marks

Acne and Scar Treatment

Fat Loss

Hair Loss

By End User

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Cosmetic Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

South and Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



Purchase Copy of This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00015280/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]