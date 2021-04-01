Global Vaccines Market Sales Value and Forecast [PDF] 2021-2027 PFIZER INC, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Panacea Biotec Limited, Astellas Pharma Inc., NOVAVAX, INC., VBI Vaccines Inc., Bavarian Nordic

Vaccines Market Overview

The vaccines market was valued at US$ 39,128.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 64,538.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.

A vaccine is a biological preparation that provides active acquired immunity against a particular disease. A vaccine consists of an agent that resembles or is a part of the disease-causing microorganism and is often made from weakened or killed forms of the microorganism, its toxins, or one of its surface proteins. The agent triggers the body’s immune system to recognize the agent as a threat, destroy it, and to further recognize and destroy any of the microorganisms associated with that agent that it may encounter in the future.

The scope of the vaccines market includes technology, disease indication, route of administration, patient type, and region. The market for vaccinesis analyzed based on regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South and Central America. The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the vaccines market emphasizing on various parameters such as market trends, technological advancements, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of leading market players across the world

Top Leading Companies

PFIZER INC, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Panacea Biotec Limited, Astellas Pharma Inc., NOVAVAX, INC., VBI Vaccines Inc., Bavarian Nordic

