Carbon Black Market 2021| Trends, Size, Segment and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027

Carbon black is made up of fine amorphous carbon and produced from partial combustion of hydrocarbons. The various properties of carbon black are controlled by partially combusting gases and oils. It typically comprises of 95% carbon with small amounts of oxygen, hydrogen, and nitrogen. The particles of carbon black range in sizes from 10 nm to about 500 nm. Carbon black is used most widely used as a rubber-reinforcing additive in a number of rubber products, including automobile tires. It is also used as coloring agents, pigments, electric conductive agents, and reinforcing fillers.

The pervasive uses of carbon black in rubber reinforcement are likely to drive the carbon black market. Carbon black is chiefly used as a reinforcement additive in a number of products, including vibration dampers, shoe soles, automobile tires, rubber belts, hoses, etc. The major use of carbon black in the tire industry as a reinforcing filler to increase the wear and abrasion resistance has led to significant demand for carbon black. Carbon black is profusely used in manufacturing tires, and around one-fourth of the weight of the automobile, tire consists of carbon black. The heavy reliance of the tire industry on carbon black coupled with the steadily growing tire industry is likely to spur the demand for carbon black in the forecast period. Moreover, the burgeoning demand for carbon black in tires to avert the build-up of electrostatic charge in electrostatic sensitive applications such as oil trucks and hospital operating carts is anticipated to further drive the carbon black market in the future. Other uses of carbon black in printing inks, resins, paints, and toners are also expected to support the growth of the carbon black market.

The “Global Carbon Black Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the carbon black market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, grade, and geography. The global carbon black market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading carbon black market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global carbon black market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and grade. On the basis of type, the carbon black market is segmented into, furnace black, channel black, thermal black, acetylene black, and others. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, tire, non-tire rubber, plastics, inks & coatings, and others. Based on grade, the global carbon black market is segmented into, standard grade and specialty grade.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global carbon black market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The carbon black market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the carbon black market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the carbon black market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the carbon black market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from carbon black market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for carbon black in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the carbon black market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the carbon black market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– Cabot Corporation

– China Synthetic Rubber Corporation

– Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd.

– Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

– OCI Company Ltd.

– OMSK Carbon Group

– Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

– Phillips Carbon Black Limited

– Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Birla Carbon)

– Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

