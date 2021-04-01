Paint and Coating Thickener Market 2021| Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Paints and coating thickeners are rheology modifiers used in achieving optimal performance in paint and coating systems by controlling its stability, thixotropy, stain resistance, and sagging. They are typically added before the dispersing stage to obtain optimal flow behavior. All major types of paint and coating thickeners can be either grouped as organic or inorganic paint and coating thickeners.

Download PDF Sample Copy at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009942/

MARKET DYNAMICS

The growth of the paint industry and its allied paint and coatings industry can be attributed to the ever-rising demand for paint and coating thickeners from the construction and the building sector. The rapidly growing construction sector in the Asia Pacific has created a conducive environment for the growth of the paint and coating thickener industry. The rise in government and private spending on essential public infrastructure has spurred the demand for paint and coating thickeners. Aside from the construction industry, the robustly growing printing and packaging and labeling industries also have fostered the growth of the paint and coating industry in the forecast. The rise in production output, an increase in consumer buying power, and burgeoning disposable incomes across the globe have caused a spurt in demand for FMCG products and bolstered the packaging and labeling. The robust growth witnessed by the packaging and labeling industry has further fuelled the demand for paint and coating thickeners used in packaging and labeling applications.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Paint and Coating Thickener Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the paint and coating thickener market with detailed market segmentation by type, end users, and geography. The global paint and coating thickener market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading paint and coating thickener market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global paint and coating thickener market is segmented on the basis of type and end users. On the basis of type, the paint and coating thickener market is segmented into water based, solvent based, and others. The paint and coating thickener market on the basis of end users is classified into building and construction, transportation, packaging, textile, industrial, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global paint and coating thickener market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The paint and coating thickener market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the paint and coating thickener market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the paint and coating thickener market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the paint and coating thickener market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the paint and coating thickener market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for paint and coating thickener in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the paint and coating thickener market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the paint and coating thickener market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

BASF SE

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Arkema S.A.

Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Axalta Coating Systems

Clariant AG

DuPont de Nemours, Inc

RPM International Inc.

SAN NOPCO LIMITED

The ALTANA Group

Browse More Details on Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00009942/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact us:

The Insight Partners

Phone: + 1-646-491-9876

E-mail: [email protected]