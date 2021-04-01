Plastic Waste Management Market 2021| Emerging Technologies, Growth Factors and Regional Forecast To 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The use of plastics has become pervasive and ineludible in today’s society. The rising use of plastic has been a major contributing factor in the pollution and degradation of the environment and oceans. Plastic waste management is a discipline that addresses the nuisance caused by plastic products. Plastic waste management is associated with controlling the collection, storage, transportation, and disposition of waste in accordance with the principles of public health and economics.

Download PDF Sample Copy at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009943/

MARKET DYNAMICS

The increasing adoption of recycled plastic in various industrial processes has given an impetus to plastic waste management. As part of their sustainable strategy, major food and beverage companies have incorporated recycle plastic to manufacture new plastic bottles. For instance, The Coca-Cola Company, in July 2017, announced that it would use 50% of recycled plastic in its bottles by the end of 2020. The increasing number of overfilled landfills across the globe and ban on landfills across Europe has given an impetus to plastic waste recycling activities. Implementation of policies to promote plastic recycling by regulatory bodies across the world is anticipated to create a conducive environment for the growth of the plastic waste management sector in the forecast period. Increased government spending on plastic waste management projects and the burgeoning number of private companies venturing into the plastic waste management sector is expected to drive the overall plastic waste management industry across the globe.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Plastic Waste Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the plastic waste management market with detailed market segmentation by service, polymer type, source, end-use, and geography. The global plastic waste management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading plastic waste management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global plastic waste management market is segmented on the basis of service, polymer type, source, and end-use. On the basis of service, the plastic waste management market is segmented into collection & transportation, recycling, incineration, and landfills/disposal. The plastic waste management market on the basis of polymer type is classified into polypropylene (PP), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyurethane (PUR), polystyrene (PS), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and others. Based on source, the global plastic waste management market is divided into residential, industrial, commercial & institutional, and others. Based on the end-use, the global plastic waste management market is divided into packaging, building & construction, textile & clothing, automotive, furniture, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global plastic waste management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The plastic waste management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the plastic waste management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the plastic waste management market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the plastic waste management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the plastic waste management market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for plastic waste management in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the plastic waste management market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the plastic waste management market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

ADS Waste Holdings, Inc.

Clean Harbors Inc.

Hahn Plastics Limited

Hawkvale Limited

Remondis SE & Co. KG

Republic Services Inc.

Stericycle Inc.

SUEZ Environnement Company

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Waste Management Inc

Browse More Details on Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00009943/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact us:

The Insight Partners

Phone: + 1-646-491-9876

E-mail: [email protected]