Flue Gas Desulphurization Market Qualitative Insights On Application 2029

Global Flue Gas Desulphurization Market: Overview

Flue gas desulfurization refers to a technology that is utilized in the removal of sulphur dioxide (SO2) from flue gas. Power plants of fossil fuel produce this gas and the desulfurization process is done before the gas is emitted into the atmosphere. The global flue gas desulphurization market is likely to gather momentum from the rising number of airborne diseases. In addition, augmented concern and awareness about environmental regulations and laws and environmental pollution is likely to bolster growth of the global flue gas desulphurization market in the years to come. Furthermore, rising demand for flue gas desulfurization from various industries, such as iron & steel, cement manufacturing, power generation, and chemicals is likely to drive growth of the market in the near future. Flue gas desulfurization technology is also influenced by the strict environmental regulations formulated to check excessive emission of sulfur dioxide.

The global flue gas desulphurization market has been segmented based on technology, application, and region. The main objective of providing such a comprehensive report is to provide a deep insight into the market.

Global Flue Gas Desulphurization Market: Notable Developments

The global flue gas desulphurization market has witnessed some developments in the last few years. One of such markets developments is mentioned below:

In July 2020, General Electric Steam Power entered into an agreement with India-based National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited. The agreement is meant to ensure constant supply of wet flue gas desulphurization system for three coal-fired plants. This technology is expected to assist NTPC in treating almost 35 mn cubic meters of flue gas per hour and this is likely to help NTPC adhere to the standard norm for SO2 in India.

Global Flue Gas Desulphurization Market: Growth Drivers

Rising Level of Pollution is Estimated to Bolster Demand in the Market

The growth of the global flue gas desulphurization market is likely to be influenced by growth of the real estate sector, which has witness a rapid rise in the demand for semi-urban, urban office spaces and accommodations. Increased construction activities related to commercial and residential spaces is estimated to drive the demand for cement. Increased demand for cement is estimated to trigger growth of the global flue gas desulphurization market in the years to come.

Low cost of sorbent material, high scrubbing, and control efficiencies are likely to drive the expansion of the global flue gas desulphurization market in the near future. Furthermore, with the presence of strict pollution control regulations, the market is likely to observe growth in the coming years.

Global Flue Gas Desulphurization Market: Regional Outlook

In the global flue gas desulphurization market, Asia Pacific is estimated to present high growth opportunities over the period of assessment. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to be driven by the rapid rise in the demand for industrialization and subsequent demand for increased energy in the region. Furthermore, increased awareness about the need to control air pollution is another factor that is estimated bolster growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

The global flue gas desulphurization market is segmented as:

Technology

Wet Flue Gas Desulfurization System

Dry Flue Gas Desulfurization System

Application

New Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems

Reagents & Replacements

