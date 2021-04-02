Sand Control Systems Market Survey On Growth Strategies 2029

Global Sand Control Systems Market – Overview

The continuous shale development activities and efforts to increase reserve to production ratio from the wells are the key factors driving the growth of the sand control solutions market. Factors, such as increasing demand for oil and natural gas and increasing investments in the upstream oil and gas sectors across the world, are expected to drive the number of exploration and production activities, thereby driving the sand control systems market during the forecast period.

Global Sand Control Systems Market – Notable Developments

Some of the key developments in the global market are:

In March 2020, Tendeka won a contract from Mubadala Petroleum, an oil & gas company, to provide FloElite sand screens and FloSure Autonomous Inflow Control Devices (AICDs) to Mubadala Petroleum’s Jasmine, Manora, and Nong Yao fields in the Gulf of Thailand. The contract also has the option of two 1-year extensions.

In October 2019, Halliburton introduced the Xtreme Single-Trip Multizone (XSTMZTM) system for completing wells in deep-water and ultra-deep-water conditions up to 15,000-psi. Based on 10,000-psi rated Enhanced Single-Trip Multizone (ESTMZTM) system, the increased pressure rating of the XSTMZ system allows operators to isolate and frac pack multiple zones at higher pump rates with larger proppant volumes.

Global Sand Control Systems Market – Drivers and Restraints

There are multiple factors that are projected to fuel the overall development of the global sand control systems market. One of the key driving factor for the overall development of the global market has been the rising reserve to production ratio indicating the remaining lifespan of a natural resource. With the drop in price of crude oil, oilfield operators are concentrating on present wells and improving the reserve to production ratio.

With the drop in oil reserves, big oil & gas companies have now shifted their focus toward technological advancements to make new tools and techniques that are required to give access to residual reserves on traditional wells. Oilfield operator companies are presently concentrating on improving recovery and expanding the life of mature fields, hence, exceeding natural production levels. All these factors are thus projected to help the overall development of the global sand control systems market.

On the other hand, there are some factors that might be impeding the growth of the global sand control systems market. One of the biggest restraining factor for the market has been constantly fluctuating oil and gas value chain prices.

Global Sand Control Systems Market – Geographical Outlook

Based on the geographical segmentation, the global sand control systems market is divided into five key regions. These regions are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, currently, the global sand control systems market is being dominated by the regional segment of Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is segmented into China, Indonesia, India, Australia, Thailand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The Rest of Asia Pacific includes Malaysia, Myanmar, and Pakistan. China accounted for over half of the share of the sand controls solutions market in Asia Pacific in 2019. The region accounts for a substantial portion of the global oil demand due to the rise in industrialization, urbanization, population growth, and the growth of the consumer class. This growth in oil demand propels oil & gas exploration and production activities, which drives the market for oilfield equipment and services, including sand control solutions.

