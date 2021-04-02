Leukapheresis Devices Market Newer segments of application 2029

Leukapheresis Devices Market: Overview

The drive for leukapheresis devices market stems from the need for improving therapeutic leukapheresis for the management of hyperleukocytosis and/or leukostasis. Leukostasis is frequently associated with marked morbidity and mortality in patients, particularly in children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Over the years, these devices have shown some clinical potential as an intervention for rapid cytoreduction. Rise in cases of leukemia worldwide has underpinned the evolution of the leukapheresis devices market. However, clinical evidence still remains uncertain as to the use of leukapheresis in paediatrics. In many cases, contemporary supportive care and conservative management, in newly diagnosed childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Leukapheresis Devices Market: Key Trends

The study offers critical assessment of key growth drivers and restraints, share and size of various key segments, trends and avenues in various regions, and changing dynamics of strategies adopted by key players in the leukapheresis devices market. The recent Covid-19 pandemic has paved way to new clinical trends in the leukapheresis devices market which show game-changing potential. The research also takes into account the recent overhaul in regulations that have affected the investments in the leukapheresis devices market.

The growing demand for blood and blood products has propelled the adoption of various technologies in the leukapheresis devices market. Need for improving the efficacy and safety of blood transfusion products has bolstered the development of new technologies. However, the high cost associated with apheresis procedure and low efficacy of the procedures in offering complete relief to certain patients are significant factors that have impeded the leukapheresis devices market to reach its full potential.

Leukapheresis Devices Market: Competitive Dynamics

Manufacturers in the market have suffered on the lack of clinical data that could endorse the clinical efficacy of leukapheresis. There is lack of studies that can assess the effect of leukapheresis beyond the symptomatic relief. Hence there seems to be uncertainty around the risk factors to children, such as those with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Hence, in future, stakeholders are mulling to conduct more randomized trials, which will also spur technological advancements in the leukapheresis devices market. There is also an unmet need for improving the contemporary protocols. Further, there remains a need for unveiling cost-effective apheresis kits to meet the need of cost-sensitive populations.

Some of the well-entrenched players in the leukapheresis devices market are Key Biologics, LLC, BioIVT, Grifols, S.A, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Terumo BCT Inc., Haemonetics Corporation, and Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.

Leukapheresis Devices Market: Regional Assessment

Hyperleukocytosis has imparted an oncologic emergency to children in some countries. Regionally, North America and Asia Pacific has been expanding the capitalization avenues for players in the global market. A number of hospitals in European countries and the U.S> are putting bets on therapeutic leukapheresis for hyperleucocytosis patients associated with morbidity and mortality. Rise in non-randomised and prospective studies in the U.S. has been cementing the revenue potential of leukapheresis devices market in North America. The growing morbidity of leukaemia cancer in the U.S. has spurred the adoption of leukapheresis devices.

Rise in elderly populations in Asia Pacific has been expanding the revenue potential of the leukapheresis devices market. Rise in blood donations has spurred the demand for such devices in several economies in the regional market.

