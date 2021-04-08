Vascular Closure Device Market – Analysis and In-depth Research on Forecast 2021-2027

The “Global Vascular Closure Device Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a focused global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global vascular closure devices market with detailed market segmentation by type, procedure, access, end user, and geography. The global vascular closure devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

On the basis of type the market is segmented into passive approximators, active approximators, and external hemostatic devices. Passive approximators are further segmented into sealant- or gel-based, compression assist devices, and collagen plugs. Active approximators are further segmented into suture-based devices, and clip-based devices. The vascular closure device market by procedure is segmented into interventional cardiology and interventional radiology/vascular surgery). The vascular closure device market by access is classified as femoral and radial. Based on end user market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, nursing centers and reference laboratories.

Vascular closure devices are devices used to close artery after minimally invasive surgery to achieve haemostasis. A piece of collagen (a fibrous protein found in skin, bone and connective tissue), metallic clip or suture which is designed to provide instant sealing of the small puncture in an artery after the procedure. The device aids in achieving instant haemostasis after medical procedures are performed. Vascular closure devices include collagen-based and suture-based products or clips that effectively close the access site.

The growth of the vascular closure devices can be attributed to rising incidents of cardiovascular diseases and prevalence of obesity. Moreover, deployment of imaging technologies to monitor cardiac functions will also help to enhance the demand for cardiac surgeries and add novel opportunities for the global vascular closure devices market in the forecast period.

The report specifically highlights the Vascular Closure Device market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

Vascular Closure Device Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Competitive Landscape Vascular Closure Device Market:

Terumo Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Cardinal Health, Inc. (Cordis), Cardiva Medical, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Morris Innovative, Inc., Essential Medical, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Vasorum Ltd., TZ Medical, Inc., Vivasure Medical Ltd., Inseal Med

