Global Poultry Diagnostics Market: Development History, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast to 2027

The “Global Poultry Diagnostics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of poultry diagnostics market with detailed market segmentation by test type, disease and geography. The global poultry diagnostics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading poultry diagnostics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Poultry farming is the process of nurturing domesticated birds majorly turkeys, geese, ducks, and chicken for farming egg or meat for food. The rising concerns over the health of poultry animals is making owners of poultry animals attentive towards their animals health and thus governments worldwide are also distressed over the diseases that are likely to spread among people due to the consumption of poultry food products. The comprehensive diagnostic capabilities reside in state and university-affiliated laboratories in various administrative configurations.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The poultry diagnostics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing disease outbreaks in poultry, and rising demand for poultry-derived food products. However, the high costs of poultry production and lack of awareness regarding the health of animals across several regions eventually hinders the market growth.

The global poultry diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of test type and disease. Based on test type, the market is segmented as enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) tests, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, and other diagnostic tests. The poultry diagnostics market, based on disease is segmented into avian salmonellosis, avian influenza, Newcastle disease, avian mycoplasmosis, infectious bronchitis, and others.

The report specifically highlights the Poultry Diagnostics market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

Poultry Diagnostics Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Competitive Landscape Poultry Diagnostics Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Qiagen N.V., GD, IDvet, Affinitech Co., Ltd., Zoetis, BioNote Inc., BioChek, Devex (AgroBioTek)

