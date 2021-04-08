Healthcare Gamification Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Cognifit, Mango Health, Bunchball

The healthcare gamification market is expected to reach US$35,982.7 million in 2027 from US$ 3,072.5 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 36.2% from 2020-2027.

The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as increasing adoption of gamification in healthcare and rise in number of technology launches. However, difficulties in long-term user engagement are likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Market Insights

Increasing Adoption of Gamification in Healthcare

The introduction of games in health treatment was initiated in early 1975 and has played a major role in game therapy. Moreover, the games have recently caught attention in terms of therapeutic aspects with the integration of artificial intelligence and augmented reality into healthcare sector. The games offer the patients an ability to express themselves, which is not otherwise the case in majority of patient cases, thereby helping professionals to design a better therapy leading to effective treatment outcomes. Therefore, rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as mental illness and musculoskeletal and orthopedic conditions, which are treatable to an extent with gaming technologies, is expected to escalate the demand for healthcare gamification.

Gaming therapy is found to be helpful in treating young patients who are familiar to interacting with technology constantly throughout the course of their lives. In addition, the introduction of novel technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in healthcare sector is helping the professionals to treat mental illness of patients and assisting in counseling sessions. For instance, in 2016, a team of game designers in the US introduced a DEEP-VR experience that guides users in an underwater environment to learn and combat the symptoms of anxiety and stress. Moreover, the incorporation of physical activities in video gaming allows the integration of VR into rehabilitation therapies. For instance, in October 2017, students from Rice University created a video game called Equilibrium for pediatric physical therapy. The game uses Wii Balance Board along with custom designed balanced bars that help to get the kids excited about improving their walking ability and learn balance. Thus, the increasing adoption of gamification for therapeutic purposes is driving the growth of the healthcare gamification market.

