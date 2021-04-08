Dental Practice Management Software Market Industry Analysis, Forthcoming Growth, Industry Prospects and Forecast to 2027

The dental practice management software market is expected to reach US$ 4,030.80 million by 2027 from US$ 1,834.80 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027.

One of the sensitive measures for access to dental services and overall dental health is tooth loss. According to a survey by Public Health Systems, the incidence of both partial and complete tooth loss in adults and seniors has declined since the early 1970s. The majority of the patients across the world suffer with tooth loss due to factors such as periodontal diseases, tooth decay, injuries, accidents, and others. The rising prevalence and recurrent nature of dental caries and periodontal disease is increasing the demand for endodontic treatment procedures. As per the World Health Organization, the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017 reported that untreated dental caries in permanent teeth is the most common health condition among the population.

To get sample Copy of the report, along with the TOC, Statistics, and Tables please visit @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00002890/

It has also been reported that 2.3 billion adults suffer from dental caries of permanent teeth and over 530 million children suffer from dental caries of primary teeth (milk teeth) worldwide. According to the statistics from NHS Digital published in September 2018, the number of hospital admissions for tooth decay in children aged 5–9 years rose from 25,875 in 2015–2016 to 26,111 in 2017–2018. Over 45% of adults in the UK are affected by gum disease, which further leads to periodontal diseases. Even at its mild level, it is likely to affect the patient’s quality of life.

Key Market Competitors: Global Dental Practice Management Software Market

Carestream Dental, LLC.

Curve Dental, Inc.

Datacon Dental Systems

Epic Systems Corporation

DentiMax

Henry Schein, Inc.

Patterson Dental Supply, Inc.

Gaargle Solutions Inc.

NXGN Management, LLC

Compudent Systems Inc.

Oral health 2020 of the World Health Organization estimated that around 3.58 billion people across the world suffer from dental caries (tooth decay) in permanent teeth. The organization has also stated that periodontal disease, a prominent cause of tooth loss, was estimated to be the 11th most prevalent disease on a global scale. Oral health 2020 of the World Health Organization also estimated that 2.4 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth and 486 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth across the world. The ACP has estimated that this number is expected to rise over the next two decades due to increasing incidence of cavity and tooth decay. Thus, a high prevalence of dental issues will boost the adoption of dental practice management software by dentists in the coming years.

!!! Limited Time DISCOUNT Available!!! Get Your Copy at Discounted [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00002890/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are committed to provide highest quality research and consulting services to our customers. We help our clients understand the key market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions with our market research offerings at an affordable cost.

We understand syndicated reports may not meet precise research requirements of all our clients. We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]