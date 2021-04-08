Baijiu Market 2021-2027 Industry Trend and Demands Research Report

The Baijiu Market report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Baijiu Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Baijiu is an alcoholic beverage distilled from China. The name baijiu means “white spirits,” “white spirits,” or “white spirits.” Baijiu is a category of drinks that encompasses all traditional Chinese grain spirits. Baijiu is most commonly distilled from sorghum and made from rice, wheat, maize, and millet.

Top Key Players:-Kweichow Moutai Group, Wuliangye, Yanghe Brewery, Daohuaxiang, Luzhou Laojiao, Langjiu Group, Gujing Group, Shunxin Holdings, Fen Chiew Group, Hetao Group

The global baijiu market is experiencing a significant growth rate and is expected to continue to grow during the forecast year. The expansion and development of the market can be attributed to the growing millennial population across the developing regions. Further, the number of consumers over the age of 18 is increasing, forming a considerable segment of the consumer, which is boosting its market growth. Moreover, the increasing export of baijiu from china to other regions such as the US and European countries will propel the market growth during the forecast period. However, the lack of availability of baijiu across few developing countries is hampering the market growth. The market is expected to turn up lucrative due to the rising demand for baijiu around the world, as it is the world’s most consumed and best-selling spirit.

The global Baijiu market is segmented on the basis of source and distribution channel. Based on source, the global Baijiu market is segmented into rice, sorghum, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Baijiu market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Baijiu market in these regions.

