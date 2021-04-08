Enteral Feeding Devices Market Key Players Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast up to 2027 !! Abbott,B. Braun Melsungen AG,etc.
Summary
According to The Insight Partners market research titled ‘Enteral Feeding Devices Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Material, Age Group, Application, and End User.’ The global enteral feeding devices market is expected to reach US$ 4,034.42 […]
More On Enteral Feeding Devices Market
- Enteral Feeding Devices Market SWOT Analysis and Key Growth Methodologies By 2025 | Fresenius Kabi, Danone, Cardinal Health, Nestle, Avanos Medical, B. Braun, Abbott
- Enteral Feeding Devices Market Growth Is Driven By The Increasing Demands of Various Therapies and Geographical Regions- 2027 with Abbott , B. Braun Melsungen AG , Boston Scientific Corporation , CARDINAL HEALTH
- Enteral Feeding Devices Market 2021 Will Reflect Significant Growth in Future with Size, Share, Growth, and Key Companies Analysis- Danone, Abbott, Fresenius, Nestle, Cardinal Health, etc.
- Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market: Growth Opportunities & Business Expansion by Leading Players
- Enteral Feeding Devices Market Analysis By TOP Key Players Fresenius Kabi, Danone, Cardinal Health, Nestle, Avanos Medical, B. Braun, Abbott, Moog
According to The Insight Partners market research titled ‘Enteral Feeding Devices Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Material, Age Group, Application, and End User.’ The global enteral feeding devices market is expected to reach US$ 4,034.42 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,359.06 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global enteral feeding devices market and the factors driving the market and also the factors that act as hindrances.
The global enteral feeding devices market, based on the product, was segmented enteral feeding tubes, enteral feeding pumps, administration sets, enteral syringes, and consumables. In 2018, the enteral feeding pumps segment accounted for the largest market share in the global enteral feeding devices market by product. Enteral feeding pumps play vital role for enteral nutrition by regulating the amount of nutrition to be given to the patients, hence the segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.
Major factors boosting the growth of market include growing demand for enteral feeding in-home care settings and a rising number of patients suffering from chronic diseases. However, complications associated with the use of enteral feeding devices is hampering growth of the market to a certain extent.
Request For Sample Reports –
https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001406/
Company Profiles
- Abbott
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- CARDINAL HEALTH
- Cook Medical LLC
- Danone SA
- Fresenius Kabi AG
- Moog Inc
- Owens & Minor, Inc
- Fresenius Kabi AG
The enteral feeding devices market majorly consists of players such as Cardinal Health Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical LLC, Danone SA, Moog Inc., and Owens & Minor, Inc. Several companies in the market are concentrating on inorganic strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions for enhancing their position in the market. For instance, in May 2018, Owens & Minor acquired Halyard surgical and infection prevention business, with a view to expand its presence in the global market, which would help in holding a strong position in the market.
The report segments global enteral feeding devices market as follows:
Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market – By Product
- Enteral Feeding Tubes
- Gastrostomy Tubes
- Enterostomy Feeding Tubes
- Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes
- Oroenteric Feeding Tubes
- Enteral Feeding Pumps
- Administration Sets
- Enteral Syringes
- Consumables
Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market – By Material
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Polyurethane
- Silicone
Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market – By Age Group
- Adults
- Paediatrics
Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market – By Application
- Oncology
- Head and Neck Cancer
- Stomach & Gastrointestinal Cancer
- Liver Cancer
- Pancreatic Cancer
- Esophageal Cancer
- Other Cancers
- Gastrointestinal Diseases
- Neurological Disorders
- Diabetes
- Hypermetabolism
- Other Applications
Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market – By End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Home Care Settings
Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market – By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- U.K
- Spain
- Italy
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
- South Africa
- South & Central America (SCAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
You Can Buy This Report from Here – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001406/
About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.
Contact Us:
Call: +1-646-491-9876
Email: [email protected]