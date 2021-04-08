Real Estate Management Software Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies ARCHIBUS Inc., CDK Global LLC, CoStar Group, Competitive Analysis, Forecast To 2027

Global Real Estate Management Software Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2021-2027. The Insight Partners provides global research analysis on “Real Estate Management Software Market and forecast to 2027. Real Estate Management Software helps real estate professionals and landlords residents and maintenance tasks, track leases, as well as collect rent and manage finances to reduce costs and streamline operations. Growth of the real estate management software market can be attributed to growing investments in real estate and increasing the demand for transparency in real estate management. According to the study, the demand for Real Estate Management Software is expected to expand more aggressively during the forecast period and with a higher revenue share. The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Real Estate Management Software Market . The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Real Estate Management Software Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

1. Accruent, LLC

2. ARCHIBUS , Inc.

3. CDK Global LLC

4. CoStar Group

5 .Juniper Square, Inc.

6. MRI Software

7. Propertybase GmbH

8. RealPage, Inc.

9. Trimble Inc.

10. Yardi Systems Inc.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Real Estate Management Software Market . Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Real Estate Management Software Market segments and regions. The research on the Real Estate Management Software Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Real Estate Management Software Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027.

Real Estate Management Software Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Market Segmentation

The global real estate management software market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as enterprise resource planning (ERP), property management system (PMS), customer relationship management (CRM), others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as small enterprises, medium enterprises, large enterprises.

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Real Estate Management Software Market Landscape

5. Real Estate Management Software Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. Real Estate Management Software Market – Global Market Analysis

7. Real Estate Management Software Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Deployment

8. Real Estate Management Software Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Enterprise Size

9. Real Estate Management Software Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. Real Estate Management Software Market, Key Company Profiles

12. Appendix

