Casting Equipment Market Forecast to 2027 – Bhler Group, Birch Machinery Company, Centrifugal Casting Machine Company, General Kinematics Corporation, KNKEL WAGNER Germany GmbH

The casting equipment is used to produce metal parts by forcing molten metal into a mold cavity of the equipment. Rapid industrialization coupled with the booming automotive sector is rising the demand for the casting component, which directly impacts the growth of the casting equipment market. Furthermore, increasing complexity in the parts and various benefits offered by the cast components such as accurate dimension, smooth and textured surface finish are also augmenting the growth of the casting equipment market.

The increase in the volume of manufacturing in all types of industries is booming the demand for cast components. This factor is projected to propel the growth of the casting equipment market during the forecast period. Moreover, continuously rising demand for lightweight metals among end-user industries such as automotive, aerospace, marine, manufacturing, and others are expected to provide ample growth opportunities for the casting equipment market in the coming years.

The report also includes the profiles of key casting equipment companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Bhler Group

Birch Machinery Company

Centrifugal Casting Machine Company, Inc.

General Kinematics Corporation

KNKEL WAGNER Germany GmbH

LPM Group

Shibaura Machine CO., LTD

Sinto Group

Toyo Machinery and Metal Co. Ltd

Zitai Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.

Global Casting Equipment Market: Applications and Types

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Casting Type (Die Casting, Sand Casting, Centrifugal Casting, Permanent Mold Casting, Lost Wax Casting, Lost Foam Casting); Machine Type (Vertical, Horizontal); End-user (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Manufacturing, Marine, Others) and Geography

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Casting Equipment Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the casting equipment industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview Casting equipment market with detailed market segmentation as casting type, machine type, end-user, and geography. The global casting equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading casting equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the casting equipment market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global casting equipment market is segmented on the basis of casting type, machine type, end-user. On the basis of casting type the market is segmented as die casting, sand casting, centrifugal casting, permanent mold casting, lost wax casting, lost foam casting. On the basis of machine type the market is segmented as vertical, horizontal. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as automotive, aerospace and defense, manufacturing, marine, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Casting equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The casting equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting casting equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the casting equipment market in these regions.

Major Points from Table of Contents: –

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Casting Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix.

