Flue Gas Treatment System Market 2021: Global Trends, Size, Segment and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027

Flue gas is a kind of gas which is present in the atmosphere and passed through a flue. A flue is a pipe used for conveying exhaust gases ejected via a fireplace, oven, furnace, boiler or steam generator. Flue gas is emitted when coal, oil, natural gas, wood or any other fuel is ignited in any industrial furnace, steam generating boiler or large combustion devices. Flue gas usually constitutes carbon dioxide, water vapor, nitrogen, oxygen along with pollutants like particulate matter, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and sulfur oxides. Flue gas treatment systems are some tools and technologies bundled together to eliminate hazardous gas elements like nitrogen oxide and sulfur oxide emitted from industries. These systems use devices such as electrostatic precipitators and scrubbers, which are at least 90% successful in removing the environmentally unfriendly pollutants.

Growing concern for healthy and safe workers has elevated the growth of the flue gas treatment system market. Rise in the number of patients suffering from air borne diseases is another factor boosting the development of the market. However, the ownership cost of tools employed in these industrial flue gas treatment system is very high which curbs the growth of the market to a greater extent. Increase in the demand for these systems, especially from metal- forging industries due to the existence of hazardous compounds like sulfur in the smoke emitted from them is a factor responsible for the growth of the market. Along with this, global development of the infrastructure and construction industry is expected to fuel the growth of the flue gas treatment system market in the years to come.

The “Global Flue Gas Treatment System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the flue gas treatment system market with detailed market segmentation by pollution control system, business type, end use industry and geography. The global flue gas treatment system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading the flue gas treatment system players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global flue gas treatment system market is segmented on the basis of pollution control sytsem, business type, end use industry and geography. On the basis of pollution control system the market classify into flue gas desulfurization system, DeNOX system, particulate control system, mercury control system and others. The market on the basis of business type is broken into system, service and others. On the basis of end use industry the market is bifurcated into power, iron & steel, cement, chemical & petroleum, non ferrous metal and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the flue gas treatment system market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The flue gas treatment system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the flue gas treatment system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the flue gas treatment system market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the flue gas treatment system market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from flue gas treatment system market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for flue gas treatment system in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the flue gas treatment system market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the flue gas treatment system market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Agilis Technology

AMEC Foster Wheeler

Classifier Milling Systems

Clyde Bergemann Power Group

Doosan Lentjes

FLSmidth

General Electric

Marsulex Environmental Technologies

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

Thermax Limited

