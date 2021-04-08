Reactive Diluents Market 2021: Regional Trends, Development Status, Sales Revenue and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Reactive diluents are the substance which reduces the viscosity of epoxy resins and epoxy phenol novolac. It helps the resins to improve the handling and ease of application in various applications. Some of the reactive diluents are butyl glycidyl ether, cresyl glycidyl ether, ethylhexyl glycidyl ether, etc. It is used for improving the mechanical and thermal shock absorption, increase elongation, and achieve higher flexibility. It is used in various purposes such as paints & Coatings, adhesives, composites, etc.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global reactive diluents market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand from various industries such as buildings and constructions, automotive, and marine. Furthermore, high demand of material with high mechanical strength, light weight and resistance to corrosion is likely to drive the demand for reactive diluents in the coming years. However, stringent policies on use of reactive diluents and increase in use of alternative resins is projected to hinder the growth of reactive diluents market. Likewise, increase in demand of reactive diluents in the wind energy industry may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Reactive Diluents Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the reactive diluents market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global reactive diluents market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading reactive diluents market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global reactive diluents market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of types, the reactive diluents market is segmented into, aliphatic, aromatic, cycloaliphatic. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, composites, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global reactive diluents market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The reactive diluents market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the reactive diluents market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the reactive diluents market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the reactive diluents market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from reactive diluents market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for reactive diluents in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the reactive diluents market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the reactive diluents market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Adeka Corporation

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Cargill

Ems-Griltech Ag.

Evonik Industries Ag.

Hexion Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Kukdo Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Olin Corporation

Sachem Inc.

